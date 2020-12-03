Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin lovingly calls Aly Goni her 'doll'

The Bigg Boss house is no stranger to romance; rumoured couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni seem to be the next partnered pair in the house. While they both have clarified that they are just good friends, their copious flirting suggests otherwise! In this Bigg Boss 14 Extra Masala clip, we see Rahul Vaidya tease the alleged couple over their affectionate exchanges.

In a spirited conversation with Aly and Jasmin, Rahul Vaidya asks them, "Ohho, yeh doll woll shuru hone waala hai, doll woll ka ho jaye toh bata dena, maine chala jaunga (Oh, this doll-woll has started, if you're finished with it let me know and I will leave). Respect dolls. Jiss tarah ki dolls hoti hai na duniya mein bacchon ka vishwas udd jayega. Doll bologi toh duniya mein se dolls ka vishwas udd jaega (If you keep calling him doll, children will no longer believe in them)."

Jasmin replied, "Doll bolne mein kya problem hai? Hai woh mera doll (What's the problem in calling him doll? He is my doll). Doll is somebody I love, love cuddling with, cute. So, he is my doll. He's my cutey doll jiske gaal kheech ke itna maaza aata hai. Aly jaisi doll ke liye duniya tarasti hai (It's fun to pull his cheeks. The world pines for a doll like Aly). Chote baccha bhi, iske behen ke bacche isse kitna pyaar karte hai (Kids, even his sister's kids, love him so much). Apni soch apne paas rakho, yeh meri soch hai ki Aly mera doll hai. Mera joh mann karega, mein usko bolungi (Keep your thinking to yourself. It's my thinking that Aly is my doll. I will call him what I want to)."

We think its adorable the duo share such a close bond. Do you think there's something more than friendship brewing between the two? Catch all the gossip on Bigg Boss 14 Extra Masala on Voot.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik Reveals How She Combats Being Constantly Misjudged By Other Housemates

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news