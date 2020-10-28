Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik gets emotional as she remembers her late father

Even when girls grow up and become adults, for their fathers they will always be daddy's little princess. Kavita Kaushik is one such child who has immense respect and admiration for her dad. In this Bigg Boss Extra Masala clip, she reminisced about being the apple of her father's eye, and the profound impact her late father has had on her illustrious career.

In a candid conversation with housemates Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin, Kavita spilled the beans about her inspiration behind playing a cop in a TV series, saying, "The way I acted, my body language, was all very real because I would copy my papa. I was the female version of Dinesh Chandra Kaushik."

She added, "He was an amazing person, I can still feel him around me. I changed a lot after he passed. Till the time our parents are around, we take their blessings and support for granted. We think nothing can go wrong till they're there. But after he passed, I started realising my mistakes. I used to blame the world first, but now I know that I need to improve myself. When things would go wrong, I used to wonder where my fault was. Only the strongest people can take on this inner journey of self-improvement."

Kavita's dad sounds like an absolute gentleman and a beacon of hope and inspiration in Kavita's life. To hear more such heartfelt stories, tune in to Bigg Boss Extra Masala, only on Voot!

Also read: Kavita Kaushik: Social Media Is More Toxic Than Bigg Boss

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news