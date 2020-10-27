Kavita Kaushik: Social media is more toxic than Bigg Boss

As she completes almost two decades in the television industry, it's time for Kavita Kaushik to embark on a new journey. The actor has entered the Salman Khan hosted reality show, Bigg Boss season 14, as a wild card entry. In conversation with mid-day, while in quarantine, Kaushik talks about previous winners — Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan, and why she is unfazed by the negativity in the house.

Edited excerpts from the interview.

How have you prepared yourself mentally for your stint in the house?

I am not overthinking it. If I prepare myself too much by reading into what is being aired, I may form too many opinions. I don't want to make any assumptions before entering the house; I would rather read their energies when I go in.

Do you feel Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan are taking the limelight away from the new housemates?

Sidharth, Hina and Gauahar have played well in their respective seasons by connecting with the audience. Every season has its own distinct flavour that is brought on by the contestants. Even Salman Khan has a different sur in every instalment — sometimes he is playful, at other times, he is intense or angry. As an audience, now, I want to see what the new contestants can bring to the table without copying their predecessors.

Bigg Boss was offered to you every season. Why did you give your nod this year?

I have been headlining FIR for nine years and was happy in that space. I would get a 10-day break every month, which would be spent travelling. The year 2020 has been unpredictable. The pandemic has prepared me for household chores. At a time when people are losing jobs, I didn't want to be ungrateful by rejecting the number one show [on Indian television] that was being offered to me year on year.

You are spiritually inclined. Do you worry the toxicity of the house will affect you?

Honestly, social media is more toxic than the Bigg Boss house. Try posting your opinion on the state of the nation, love, unity, or anything. Over the years, I have received so much love from the audience. So, when something wrong happens and I raise my voice against it, I am shocked to see people, who don't even understand the context, pouncing on me. Trolls have prepared me for the show.

Do you feel you're at a disadvantage entering mid-season?

I have not strategised so much to think about such aspects. I know I am entertaining, talkative, a good dancer and have a flair for comedy. If people like me, I will have a successful journey.

What do you believe are your strengths and weaknesses?

My biggest strength is that I have nothing to lose. I am not worried about controversies rearing their ugly head, or rumours about past affairs [resurfacing]. I am proud of my journey and all the mistakes I have made along the way. As for disadvantages, I have been living in a bubble so far because my husband [Ronnit Biswas] has been protecting me. He is a down-to-earth man, but he treats me like a queen. I hope I don't break down while thinking of him.

