Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya wants this singer to perform at his wedding

Marriages are made in heaven but are initiated at the house of Bigg Boss. We often see contestants get close to one another during their stay at the house. While some of them continue to strengthen their bond, some fall short. We also often witness contestants make life changing decision and post show plans giving them new directions and priorities.

In the latest clip of Bigg Boss Extra Masala on Voot, Rahul Vaidya is seen speaking to Rubina Dilaik about marriage in general and then moves on to name the singer he would like to have perform at his wedding.

In a candid conversation with Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya expresses, “Meine socha hua hai, I think mein jabse perform karta aaraha hu na, shaadiyon mein nachana bahut hi mushkil hai aur woh bhi non-stop (Have been noticing from the day I started performing that its pretty difficult to dance at the weddings and that too non-stop).

He further adds, “Isliye mein Daler Mehndi ji ko bulaunga, uss level par who aagaz karte hai jaha par who khatam horaha hota hai (Which is why I will call Daler Mehendi at my wedding).

While Rahul has picked Daler Mehndi, we completely agree that Punjabi performers are the best bet for a rocking marriage. Here's to hoping Rahul gets married very soon.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Nishant Singh Malkhani: I Used To Watch The Weekend Episodes Only For Salman Sir

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news