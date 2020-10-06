Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik calls Hina Khan selfless
They say two leading actresses can't ever get along but Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik seem to be getting along fine.
Fans of the actress & fashionista Hina Khan are in for a real treat as they get to see their favourite on Television once again in the on going season of the biggest reality show Bigg Boss season 14 albeit for 2 weeks only.
From being the most talked about contestants on the show, Hina Khan rose to sky rocketing heights ever since the show aired 3 years ago. Apart from being the face of many brand endorsements, music videos & also a few films, one being premiered at the Cannes Film festival, one would have naturally expected the actress to throw around some weight.
Looks like the actress is a grounded personality more than ever & seen mingling around and helping the new housemates settle in by engaging in conversations.
They say two leading actresses can't ever get along but Hina Khan & Rubina Dilaik seem to be getting along fine. Moreso in an unseen footage, Hina Khan was seen giving a foot massage to a rather distressed Rubina who wasn't allowed to sleep the first 24 hours as a punishment.
Rubina couldn't thanked her enough calling Hina selfless & also also that she did owe Hina once. Hina joked about being an amazing masseau & that she gives the best foot & back massages. From Rubina's relaxed posture, we'd like to agree with Hina for sure!
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe