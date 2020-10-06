Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik calls Hina Khan selfless

Fans of the actress & fashionista Hina Khan are in for a real treat as they get to see their favourite on Television once again in the on going season of the biggest reality show Bigg Boss season 14 albeit for 2 weeks only.

From being the most talked about contestants on the show, Hina Khan rose to sky rocketing heights ever since the show aired 3 years ago. Apart from being the face of many brand endorsements, music videos & also a few films, one being premiered at the Cannes Film festival, one would have naturally expected the actress to throw around some weight.

Looks like the actress is a grounded personality more than ever & seen mingling around and helping the new housemates settle in by engaging in conversations.

They say two leading actresses can't ever get along but Hina Khan & Rubina Dilaik seem to be getting along fine. Moreso in an unseen footage, Hina Khan was seen giving a foot massage to a rather distressed Rubina who wasn't allowed to sleep the first 24 hours as a punishment.

Rubina couldn't thanked her enough calling Hina selfless & also also that she did owe Hina once. Hina joked about being an amazing masseau & that she gives the best foot & back massages. From Rubina's relaxed posture, we'd like to agree with Hina for sure!

