Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan's show to have some 'never-seen-before' experience for contestants

Post the Coronavirus pandemic, things are unfortunately not the same as they were. Shopping malls, cinema halls, restaurants and many other facilities have been shut due to the lockdown that happened in March this year. Even though actors have got back to work, many establishments still remain closed.

Amid this, the makers of Bigg Boss 14 have designed a unique set for this year's season. A source close to the show has informed The Indian Express, "Throughout the lockdown, people have missed certain activities, be it shopping, eating out or watching films. As part of the luxury tasks, contestants would be able to win a chance to enjoy these in the Bigg Boss 14 house. As Salman Khan said in the teaser videos, this would be a befitting reply to 2020."

Yes, this season's house will have a mini-theatre, a restaurant, and even a mall inside the house. Salman Khan will turn host again for the 11th year in a row. His journey with the reality show began in 2010 and completes a decade this year. The final list of the contestants is awaited.

Over the past few days, rumours have been rife that Khan was being paid R250 crore for the upcoming edition. However, a trade source insists the figure is way off the mark. "Salman had reportedly charged R15.5 crore per episode last year. This time around, he has upped the price to R20 crore per episode. While the three-month stint works out to R480 crore, the makers and he agreed to seal the deal at R450 crore. The amount is inclusive of his fees for promos and virtual press conferences. The producers at Endemol are willing to pay the remuneration as they know Salman is the primary reason for the show's high TRPs," says the source.

It is heard that the actor will head down to Film City in Goregaon every Saturday for the shoot, spending the weekend at the chalet constructed for him. The source adds that the contract includes a clause about the season's extension. "The previous edition was extended by 10 episodes, with the actor charging R7.5 crore per day. If the reality show doesn't conclude this time within the agreed 12 weeks, Salman's team and the producers will sit down to discuss the additional remuneration."

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Has Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 Been Postponed By A Month?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news