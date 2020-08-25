Has Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 been postponed by a month?

After the super-success of Big Brother in the West, India came up with its version, Bigg Boss. The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, the second one by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who also won Big Brother in the west, the third one by Amitabh Bachchan, and ever since the fourth season, there has been one host, Salman Khan.

And the star was all set to return as the host for the 14th season this September. However, a report by Pinkvilla suggests that the show could be postponed by a month. A source told the portal, "The channel and makers are forced to push the show by a month as the repair work of the set was affected due to heavy rains lashing Mumbai in the past week."

It added, "The rains have delayed the repair work and the set is not yet ready for the contestants. Hence, keeping all the precautions and everything in mind, the reality show is now being postponed to October."

The last season was one of the most successful and popular ones. Sidharth Shukla won the show and his popularity has only seen a massive rise ever since then. The other contestants that made a mark for themselves were Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, and Hindustani Bhau, who was already a popular figure before entering the house.

Coming back to Salman Khan, he has a lot of films lined-up for release. The first one is Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which was earlier slated to release on Eid 2020 but was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The next one is Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is touted to arrive on Eid 2021, and then he has the third film of the Tiger franchise with Katrina Kaif.

