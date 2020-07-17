Bigg Boss 14: Hygiene-based elimination to temperature checks; Salman Khan's reality show to have a makeover

Many wondered if Salman Khan's popular show Bigg Boss would find a place in the post-COVID world — after all, its theme of contestants living under one roof is at odds with social distancing, which is the need of the hour. As it turns out, the makers of Bigg Boss 14 are gearing up for the next season with the superstar host, but with a certain twist. The coronavirus pandemic has forced the makers to tweak certain rules for the contestants.

Reportedly, the makers have even made amends to the contestant policies and contract in the view of the pandemic situation. Speaking to Pinkvilla, a source close to the development said, "While every year contestants get paid weekly, this season contestants will be signed on a pre-decided budget and won't be paid weekly. Due to the financial crunch, the show will have 5 popular faces with the lesser-known ones. Given the high amount of uncertainty involved, if in any situation the reality show is stalled in between, the production won't pay for the episodes which didn't happen. A contestant can be eliminated basis of their hygiene, and their temperatures will be checked on a daily basis. If a contestant falls ill, he will be disqualified, but the show won't pay them. Contestants with good immunity will only be taken."

Salman Khan has hosted the popular reality show since season four, and the show's popularity has only grown over all the seasons. Now, in its 14th run, Bigg Boss has become synonymous with Salman Khan and vice-versa. The reality show, which usually kicks off in the first week of October, will be delayed by a month owing to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Earlier this month, the production house started the online registration, followed by online auditions to zero in on the contestants.

Speaking to mid-day, a source had said, "The participants will be a mix of celebrities and commoners. The team has shortlisted 30 people, of which 16 will enter the Bigg Boss house. The 16 contestants, comprising 13 celebrities and three commoners, will be tested for COVID-19 before being sent inside the house. The set, as well as the items inside the house, will be sanitised. The set will be constructed at Film City, and Salman will travel from his Bandra residence for the shoot. Only on Saturdays, will he be at his chalet".

While the makers have not confirmed who will be entering the Bigg Boss 14 house, media reports suggest Sushmita Sen's brother, Rajeev Sen has been approached for the reality show. And he is in discussion with the team of the show to appear alone, amid news of marital differences with his wife, actress Charu Asopa. There's buzz that besides Rajeev Sen, actors like Vivian Dsena, Nia Sharma and Adhyayan Sumar are also in talks for the show.

Season 13 of Bigg Boss was won by TV star Sidharth Shukla, while the runner-up was model Asim Riaz. Other finalists included television actress Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill.

