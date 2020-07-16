Has Rajeev Sen given a nod to Bigg Boss 14 sans wife Charu Asopa?

Yesterday, we spoke about how Salman Khan is apparently ready to roll for the next season of Bigg Boss, season 14. Reports suggest that Sallu Bhai will be back on set in September to bring his fans yet another fun season of the controversial reality TV show.

Now, another report has suggested that Sushmita Sen's brother, Rajeev Sen, has been approached for Bigg Boss 14, and he is in discussion with the team of the show to appear alone, amid news of marital differences with his wife, actress Charu Asopa.

A source close to the development told ETimes, "Rajeev Sen has been approached for the show and he wishes to appear alone. Nothing is finalised and we are discussing the fees. Everything is in the initial stage right now."

The source added, "He was approached last year as well. His wife Charu also wanted to appear. But her brother was getting married at the time of the show. And Rajeev was apprehensive to appear alone, hence things didn't work out."

Rajeev Sen, however, has denied this rumour saying, "I was approached last year and these are all rumours."

Well, only time will tell whether or not Rajeev comes on board for the 14th season of Bigg Boss! There's buzz that besides Rajeev Sen, actors like Vivian Dsena, Nia Sharma and Adhyayan Sumar are also in talks for the show.

On the work front, Rajeev Sen will soon be making his acting debut with the Vivek Oberoi-backed digital offering, Iti. Speaking about it, Sen told mid-day, "This is a concept-driven thriller; it is along the lines of what I have been looking forward to doing. I had a desire to express my creativity and bring characters alive. It has been four years since I shifted to the city, and since then, I have only wanted to be an actor. I contemplated it for a long time, and those close to me persuaded me to take to it."

