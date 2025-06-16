Breaking News
Four dead, 18 injured as bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district
Bus conductor assaulted in Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union
Mumbai reports 22 Covid-19 cases, 40 across Maharashtra
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former CM Vijay Rupani's funeral on Monday, Gujarat declares state mourning
Thane's Mogarpada to become Mumbai’s biggest Metro depot for four key lines
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ind vs Eng Test series Sai Sudharsan draws inspiration from THIS player for national debut

Ind vs Eng Test series: Sai Sudharsan draws inspiration from THIS player for national debut

Updated on: 16 June,2025 04:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Washington Sundar was nothing short of praise for Sai Sudharsan. The left-hander has earned his India call-up after delivering stunning performances for Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025

Ind vs Eng Test series: Sai Sudharsan draws inspiration from THIS player for national debut

Sai Sudharsan (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
Ind vs Eng Test series: Sai Sudharsan draws inspiration from THIS player for national debut
x
00:00

Washington Sundar’s rise from domestic leagues to international cricket has served as a major inspiration for Sai Sudharsan, who is all set to make his debut for Team India in the upcoming Test series against England.

"I had played a few games against him (junior level). So, it's always special. We have looked up to him a lot, and the way he went up and played for the country, it was real quick, I had that in my mind," Sai told BCCI.TV.


"He (Washington) did well in the IPL. Then he played for the country, so it was great motivation for me, that someone from Chennai (is playing for India). Knowing him and playing with him since we were young, it made me feel I also want to do it the same way. He was an inspiration," added the left-hander.


Sudharsan earned his India call-up following a series of stellar performances for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.

Back in 2016, Washington Sundar was primarily playing as a specialist batter for India U-19 in the Junior World Cup. Within a year and a half, he made his ODI debut at the age of 18. In 2021, he debuted in Tests at 20 and became one of the standout performers in India’s memorable Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph.

On the other hand, Sundar himself had high praise for the rising left-hander from Tamil Nadu. "Lot of my coaches and friends as well, constantly spoke about his (Sai Sudharsan's) growth in his cricketing career, always grown, only managed to get better," said Sundar.

"Every time I watched him (Sudharsan) on TV, there was a lot to take from his skill-set, kind of work ethic, which definitely inspired a lot of kids," added the 25-year-old.

The five-match Test series will take place from June 20 to August 4, with matches scheduled at Headingley (Leeds), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Lord's and The Oval (London), and Old Trafford (Manchester).

India's Test squad for England series: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

England squad for first Test vs India: Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Ben Stokes (capt), Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.

(With PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

India vs England Test series India vs England Washington Sundar india Team India england sports news cricket news test cricket

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK