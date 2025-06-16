At the recent teaser launch event of The RajaSaab, the producer of the film revealed that the Prabhas starrer has a 40-minute-long climax and that it took 120 days of shooting and 300 hours for the grand VFX, admitting that it caused a delay in the film's release.

Prabhas is all set to appear in a whole new genre and make a switch with his upcoming film, The SSaab. While he is known for his action and serious films, Prabhas will foray into the horror-comedy genre, making it one of the most awaited films of the year. However, the fans were made to wait longer for the film's release. For the unversed, the film helmed by Maruthi was initially expected to release in April, but it was delayed. Nevertheless, the film is now slated for a December 2025 release, ending the wait for the fans. During the much-awaited teaser launch held today, the makers addressed the delay and revealed the reasons for the same.

A grand teaser launch event was held earlier today in Hyderabad, and with that, the makers kick-started the promotions of the upcoming film. During the press meet, the makers and the actors were seen interacting with the media personnel and answering some of their questions.

While speaking to the media, The RajaSaab producer TG Vishwa Prasad opened up about the scale of their film, saying, "I don't know how Maruthi (the director) could manage that schedule. They would start shooting at 6 am and go on till 10 pm or 11 pm. And that went on for 120 days. This was just one schedule. Because you will see the grandest 40-minute climax coming from those 120 days."

He further went on to add, "After that, it took the VFX people 300 days to process that. But it is something we have not seen before." The producer also went on to reveal that it was the climax schedule and the VFX that led to the delay in release. He shared, "It took 120 days to shoot, and 300 days of VFX. The VFX was very important. That led to the delay. I know everyone was disappointed. But it was important to deliver the right quality in the best manner."

In the two-minute and twenty-eight-second teaser, Prabhas appears to be a happy-go-lucky guy who falls in love with Nidhhi Agerwal. Calling his romance on par with Shah Rukh Khan, the 'Baahubali' actor tries to impress his love interest Nidhi Agerwal before the situation takes a downturn.

The teaser begins with a king calling a haveli his "body" and the wealth his "life." Prabhas appears to be terrified of the spirits, as he is seen chanting the god's name and running away from ghosts after he enters the haveli.

The teaser's grand visuals are one of its highlights. Sanjay Dutt and Boman Irani are also expected to play prominent roles in the movie. Thaman's music is another impressive aspect of the teaser.

(With inputs from ANI)