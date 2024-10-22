Telugu superstar Prabhas' love for biryani is undefeatable given that he also hails from Hyderabad, the capital of this much-loved delicacy that is relished across the globe

Telugu superstar Prabhas celebrates his birthday on October 23. The actor who has always been a crowd-puller at cinema halls, shouldering the biggest projects, is also a bonafide foodie. His love for biryani is undefeatable given that he also hails from Hyderabad, the capital of this much-loved delicacy that is relished across the globe. On his special day, we look at instances when Prabhas expressed his love for food or via food.

When Prabhas ate 15 types of biryani during ‘Baahubali’

Prabhas had to look like a king during ‘Baahubali’ which meant having a ripped physique and following a strict diet. Elaborating on the same, the film’s director SS Rajamouli told Hindustan Times, “Whatever diet they followed, I left it to them. I didn’t put them under any pressure, but I will tell a funny incident about Prabhas. Once a month, they will have a cheat meal day; that’s a part of their routine because you’re continuously dieting. On that day, you should see the kind of display he has. There are about 10-15 kinds of biryani, just biryani! No exaggeration. You don’t even know those kinds of biryani even exist. Varieties of fish, chicken, mutton... and not just curries, fries. You just can’t imagine the kind of display.”

When Prabhas waited till 11:30 pm to eat biryani with Suriya

Prabhas made impromptu dinner plans with Suriya, but the latter couldn’t make it in time. However, the Telugu star waited till 11:30 at night to serve the biryani that was cooked by his mother. In an interview with Asianet, Suriya recalled, “We met in the film city; casually, he mentioned, 'I will wait sir, for dinner tonight; we will have dinner together. I thought ok, I assumed it’s hotel dinner or it will come from the production mess. My shooting from 6pm happened to become 8, then 10, and almost till 11:30. I thought I will keep meeting Prabhas; maybe tomorrow I will say sorry to him.”

He added, “Then I was walking in the corridor, and his door was opened, and he came out and said 'Sir, I am ready, you take a shower' and I was shocked. It was 11:30 in the night, he didn't have dinner, and he was waiting for me and food was there from his house, he has made his mother cook. I never had such a nice biryani.”

Prabhas loves to feed his co-stars

Kareena Kapoor Khan was all praise for superstar Prabhas for sending an "insane meal" for her and his 'Adipurush' co-star Saif Ali Khan. Bebo revealed that Prabhas had sent a bowl full of biryani, dry-fruits loaded kheer, and a gravy dish among other delicacies.

At a promotional event for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, Deepika Padukone revealed, “It got to a point where there was not just food coming from home, there was a full catering service... So the highlight of the day almost became what Prabhas was feeding everyone... And those, who know him well, know he feeds from the heart.”

On the work front, Prabhas has ‘Spirit’, 'The Raja Saab', ‘Salaar - Part 2’, and ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ sequel in his kitty.