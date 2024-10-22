Breaking News
Mumbai court acquits man of rape charges due to 11-month live-in agreement
Baba Siddique murder: Police claim suspects are not cooperating in investigation
Pak still trying to spill blood in Kashmir: LG
After 114 hoax calls, aviation ministry announces measures to bolster airport security
Anand Dighe’s nephew Kedar joins poll race, eyes Thane seat
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Arshad Warsi jokes about Backlash over Prabhas comment Will love every actor forever

Arshad Warsi jokes about Backlash over Prabhas comment: ‘Will love every actor forever’

Updated on: 22 October,2024 09:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Speaking out about the whole Prabhas 'Joker' controversy, Arshad Warsi has finally responded, stating that the criticism no longer affects him

Arshad Warsi jokes about Backlash over Prabhas comment: ‘Will love every actor forever’

Arshad Warsi

Listen to this article
Arshad Warsi jokes about Backlash over Prabhas comment: ‘Will love every actor forever’
x
00:00

Actor Arshad Warsi faced backlash after calling Prabhas' character in Kalki 2898 AD a "joker," which upset fans. Speaking out about the controversy, Warsi has finally responded, stating that the criticism no longer affects him, saying, "It doesn't bother me anymore." Staying true to his usual humorous nature, he jokingly added that he plans to love every actor for the rest of his life.


Arshad Warsi on Prabhas ‘joker’ remark controversy


Arshad Warsi talked about the flipside of stardom, "Honestly, it's okay. Everyone has their point of view. Also, it's a democratic country, and everyone is allowed to speak in it. If you are a positive person, anything negative does bother you. However, we have been at a place where stones are thrown, so it doesn't bother me anymore."


Amid the controversy, some people noticed that Arshad Warsi had turned off the comments on his social media. Addressing this, Arshad clarified that he doesn’t even know how to do that. When asked if the situation has made him more careful about what he says in public, Arshad responded, "Absolutely, I have decided that I will love every film that I watch. I will love every actor for the rest of my life (laughs)."

Arshad Warsi in a recent podcast interview with Samdish Bhatia, he candidly discussed his life, career, and the movies he’s recently watched. When talking about Kalki 2898 AD, Arshad didn’t hold back, sharing that he didn’t like it at all.

Arshad Warsi reviews Kalki 2898 AD

Arshad Warsi in a recent podcast interview with Samdish Bhatia, candidly discussed his life, career, and the movies he’s recently watched. When talking about Kalki 2898 AD, Arshad didn’t hold back, sharing that he didn’t like it at all.

When discussing the movie, Arshad began by praising Amitabh Bachchan's presence and star power, highlighting his role as one of the leads. “Maine Kalki dekhi, mujhe toh nhi acchi lagi. Mujhe bahut takleef hoti hai jab (I watched Kalki. Didn't like it. It hurts me when)… Amit ji was (mind-blown sounds) unbelievable. I can't understand that man. I swear if we got the power he has, life ban jaae (our lives would be set). He's unreal.”

However, he then gave a straightforward critique of the film without holding back. “Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he… he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things I never understand).”

On Arshad Warsi's work front:

Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Huma Qureshi are all set to entertain the audience with their next 'Jolly LLB 3'. Now, Akshay has announced the schedule for the movie in Rajasthan. Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi wrap up the Jolly 'LLB 3' Rajasthan shoot.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Arshad Warsi prabhas Kalki 2898 AD Regional Cinema News bollywood Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK