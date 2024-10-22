Speaking out about the whole Prabhas 'Joker' controversy, Arshad Warsi has finally responded, stating that the criticism no longer affects him

Actor Arshad Warsi faced backlash after calling Prabhas' character in Kalki 2898 AD a "joker," which upset fans. Speaking out about the controversy, Warsi has finally responded, stating that the criticism no longer affects him, saying, "It doesn't bother me anymore." Staying true to his usual humorous nature, he jokingly added that he plans to love every actor for the rest of his life.

Arshad Warsi on Prabhas ‘joker’ remark controversy

Arshad Warsi talked about the flipside of stardom, "Honestly, it's okay. Everyone has their point of view. Also, it's a democratic country, and everyone is allowed to speak in it. If you are a positive person, anything negative does bother you. However, we have been at a place where stones are thrown, so it doesn't bother me anymore."

Amid the controversy, some people noticed that Arshad Warsi had turned off the comments on his social media. Addressing this, Arshad clarified that he doesn’t even know how to do that. When asked if the situation has made him more careful about what he says in public, Arshad responded, "Absolutely, I have decided that I will love every film that I watch. I will love every actor for the rest of my life (laughs)."

Arshad Warsi reviews Kalki 2898 AD

Arshad Warsi in a recent podcast interview with Samdish Bhatia, candidly discussed his life, career, and the movies he’s recently watched. When talking about Kalki 2898 AD, Arshad didn’t hold back, sharing that he didn’t like it at all.

When discussing the movie, Arshad began by praising Amitabh Bachchan's presence and star power, highlighting his role as one of the leads. “Maine Kalki dekhi, mujhe toh nhi acchi lagi. Mujhe bahut takleef hoti hai jab (I watched Kalki. Didn't like it. It hurts me when)… Amit ji was (mind-blown sounds) unbelievable. I can't understand that man. I swear if we got the power he has, life ban jaae (our lives would be set). He's unreal.”

However, he then gave a straightforward critique of the film without holding back. “Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he… he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things I never understand).”

On Arshad Warsi's work front:

Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Huma Qureshi are all set to entertain the audience with their next 'Jolly LLB 3'. Now, Akshay has announced the schedule for the movie in Rajasthan. Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi wrap up the Jolly 'LLB 3' Rajasthan shoot.