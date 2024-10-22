Prabhas has an interesting line-up of films in his kitty. From Salaar 2 to Hanu Raghavpudi's untitled film, here's a list of films that you can watch the superstar in

With blockbuster hits like 'Baahubali' and 'Kalki 2898 AD' under his belt, Prabhas shows no signs of slowing down. The superstar’s upcoming films, including 'Salaar' and 'The Raja Saab', are highly anticipated. Ahead of the 'Baahubali' star's birthday, here’s a list of films in his kitty that are sure to wow audiences.

Prabhas' Upcoming Films

The Raja Saab

Slated for a 2025 release, 'The Raja Saab' is an intriguing blend of romantic comedy and horror, directed by Maruthi. Prabhas plays the titular role, which promises to showcase his versatility. With a talented ensemble cast, including Malavika Mohanan, Sanjay Dutt, and Riddhi Kumar, the film is poised to be a massive hit at the box office.

Salaar - Part 2

Following the success of 'Salaar', Prabhas is once again teaming up with Prashanth Neel for a sequel that promises even more high-octane action and intense storytelling. With Prashanth Neel’s previous venture, 'K.G.F: Chapter 2', joining the ₹1000 crore club, expectations are sky-high for this film, with fans anticipating another blockbuster at the box office.

Spirit

'Spirit' promises to be a significant milestone in Prabhas’ career, as he steps into the role of a gritty, no-nonsense cop, generating considerable excitement among his fans. Collaborating with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, this film is expected to deliver a gripping, action-packed narrative that showcases Prabhas' intense screen presence, likely leading to strong box office numbers.

Untitled Project with Hanu Raghavapudi

Prabhas is set to collaborate with director Hanu Raghavapudi on an untitled project, a historical action drama set against the backdrop of war. This project is particularly exciting as it combines Prabhas’ larger-than-life screen presence with a compelling, emotionally charged narrative. As he steps into a genre he excels in, this film could very well be the next big historical epic to watch out for, with the potential to add another ₹1000 crore to his record-breaking box office career.

Kalki 2898 AD Part 2:

The first part of Kalki 2898 AD ended with a title card announcing the Kalki 2898 AD Cinematic Universe and another one reading, “To be continued….” Although not much information is available about the sequel, during a live session with Prabhas, director Nag Ashwin revealed that Part 2 of the film will take three years to hit theaters.

With such an exciting lineup, it's clear that Prabhas will continue to captivate audiences, and the chances of him breaking his own records are high. As we eagerly await these spectacular films, here's wishing Prabhas a very happy birthday!