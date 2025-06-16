The Raja Saab teaser: Prabhas stands out in the first video promo material of the upcoming Telugu horror fantasy. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan and more

The Raja Saab teaser

The Raja Saab teaser: Prabhas stands out in visually rich horror-fantasy drama

After a long wait, the makers of Prabhas's upcoming film The Raja Saab have unveiled the teaser of the film. The 2-minute 28-second teaser gives us a glimpse of the horror fantasy world in which Prabhas stands out with his charming performance. The film directed by Maruthi also stars Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal in pivotal roles.

About The Raja Saab teaser

The teaser begins with the introduction of a charming and jolly Prabhas dominating every frame he graces. The audience is also introduced to some horror elements which has something to do with Prabhas's character. The film seems to deal with the themes of horror, comedy and fantasy.

Take a look at the teaser

About the grand teaser launch

The makers arranged a grand teaser launch event in Hyderabad on Monday. Ahead of the event, a grand 60 feet tall cutout of Prabhas was unveiled. Fans were seen screaming, dancing and bathing Prabhas's cutout with milk outside Prasad multiplex where the teaser was launched. While Prabhas did not attend the event, his fans assembled in hundreds to celebrate the 'return of vintage Prabhas'.

Prabhas to be seen in a new avatar

Stepping into uncharted territory, Prabhas headlines The Raja Saab, marking his first full-fledged horror entertainer — a bold move that showcases his ever-evolving journey and fearless approach to storytelling. The first motion poster hinted at a deliciously twisted blend of supernatural elements and old-school charm, instantly grabbing attention across the board.

Directed by Maruthi, known for his unique blend of humour and emotion, The Raja Saab promises a horror film laced with surprising entertainment. Every asset so far — from vibrant posters to intriguing glimpses has left audiences in awe.

Backed by People Media Factory, the film is a visual spectacle, mounted on a grand scale with uncompromising production values. T.G. Vishwa Prasad produces the film, while Karthik Palani handles cinematography, and Thaman S delivers what is expected to be a thunderous, high-impact score.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, The Raja Saab features music by Thaman S and will be released in five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.