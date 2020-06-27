Salman Khan's Bigg Boss delayed! The shoot is likely to begin from the last week of October

Many wondered if Salman Khan's popular show Bigg Boss would find a place in the post-COVID world — after all, its theme of contestants living under one roof is at odds with social distancing, which is the need of the hour. As it turns out, the makers of Bigg Boss 14 are gearing up for the next season with the superstar host. The reality show, which usually kicks off in the first week of October, will be delayed by a month owing to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

"While the show had started on October 1 last year, this time around, the shoot is likely to begin from the last week of October," reveals a source, adding that the upcoming season will have a jungle theme. Earlier this month, the production house started the online registration, followed by online auditions to zero in on the contestants. "The participants will be a mix of celebrities and commoners. The team has shortlisted 30 people, of which 16 will enter the Bigg Boss house."



The contestants on Bigg Boss 13

Even as the channel and the production house will adopt the necessary safety measures, the rules of the game — from tasks to wild card entries — will apparently remain unchanged. "The 16 contestants, comprising 13 celebrities and three commoners, will be tested for COVID-19 before being sent inside the house. The set as well as the items inside the house will be sanitised. The set will be constructed at Film City, and Salman will travel from his Bandra residence for the shoot. Only on Saturdays, will he be at his chalet," adds the source. The adherence to safety precautions be that as may, social distancing will remain a cause of concern. "It's about 16 people staying under the same roof, eating the same food and sharing a common toilet. How can social distancing be practised in such a scenario?"

Colors TV remained unavailable for comment.

