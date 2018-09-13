Bigg Boss: Is the show scripted? Reveals Shweta Tiwari and Hina Khan

television

As Bigg Boss 12 is all set to air from September 16 onwards, former contestants Shweta Tiwari and Hina Khan speak about the show to a daily

Shweta Tiwari and Hina Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram

One of the most controversial reality show on Indian Television, Bigg Boss attracts massive eyeballs. However, the one question that still continues to bother the viewers is whether the show is scripted? According to a daily, ex-contestant Diandra Soares claimed that people should stop "wasting their money" to vote for their favourite contestants as everything is pre-decided.

However, a former winner of the show, Shweta Tiwari has another take on it, and says that the show is definitely well-edited. "I don't watch Big Boss that often. To be very honest, Bigg Boss is very entertaining and people keep talking about what has happened, but when I watch the show, I don't know what to believe because I know a lot of it is edited. Many times, long conversations are only shown as two lines in the show, which then leads to misunderstandings," said the Bigg Boss 4 winner to Hindustan Times.

One of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss' 11 season, Hina Khan also had the same thing to say about the show. She told the publication that it is a "well-edited" show. "Bigg Boss is not at all a scripted show, but a very well-edited show. It's a brilliantly edited show. You see something, you react so whosoever said whatever... I don't blame anyone..." said Hina, on she being portrayed as an antagonist in the Bigg Boss house.

The daily also reported that Aashka Goradia had once confessed on a television show about how this entire editing process functions. "My sexuality was portrayed in a wrong way. I was intentionally made to come across as a lesbian on this reality show through editing tricks and it was extremely embarrassing for me and my parents. I was rubbing balm on a sick fellow inmate's body after she had broken into an allergic reaction... I was putting my hand inside her blanket so as to not embarrass her about her rash on national television and they made it look like something else was going on," claimed Aashka.

