Bigg Boss October 10 Update: Surprise mid-week eviction leaves contestants in despair!

A mix emotion capped the environment of the Bigg Boss house as one contestant's journey will come to an end

Sree Santh, Nehha and Karanvir Bohra

Lately, a lot has been brewing in the Bigg Boss House. After Salman instructing them week on week to wake up and play the game in its true spirit, contestants are putting their best foot forward to make a mark for themselves.

The Jailbreak task continues between Karanvir, Urvashi and Srishty, who are fighting it out to win the second round of the task. After multiple planning and fall-outs shaking relationships, it will be interesting to see who combats and turns victorious at the end.

Animosity amongst contestants seemed to be growing with each passing day. While contestants continue to assess the level of love and true friendship amongst each other, Bigg Boss played a major card against them. With a twist in the tale, he announced that the 4th Week of the season will witness A mid-week eviction called 'Eviction Ka Vaar'.



Bigg Boss 12 contestants

Contestants were baffled at this major announcement. The nominated contestants, Sree Santh, Karanvir and Nehha were called in the activity area while the other contestants were asked to gather in the living room. The nominated contestants had to stand in the coffins while the housemates had to take one name who they thought was not eligible to stay in the Bigg Boss house. With each nomination, their respective coffin was filled with sand.



Bigg Boss 12 contestants

But Bigg Boss's surprise took a stride, when he also announced that even though contestants have named their choice, but the elimination will happen basis the viewers votes. A mix emotion capped the environment of the Bigg Boss house as one contestant's journey will come to an end.

Sree Santh, Nehha, Karanvir, whose journey will come to a standstill? Will this mid-week eviction make the contestants more cautious of their behaviour?

