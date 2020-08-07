Bihar board gives grace marks to avoid compartment exam, 2.14L students pass

The Bihar Board of School Education (BSEB) results for class 12 and 10 were released on March 24 and May 26 respectively. Now, BSEB has passed 2,14,287 more students out of the total 3,40,633, who had failed in one or two subjects, by awarding grace marks. A new list has been uploaded on the board website - bsebonline.in.

The decision was following the education department’s nod to the board’s proposal for granting grace marks to avoid compartmental examinations during the pandemic. However, how much grace marks have been given to the students is not clear.

“Waiting for the situation to get normal and then hold Compartmentalise examination would have delayed the results to November-December, which would have not benefited any student in the present academic session. It is a decision taken entirely in students’ interests. Some other boards also did the same to avoid the risk of taking the examination in the midst of a pandemic,” Board Secretary Anand Kishore said.

The total number of positive cases in Bihar is close to 70,000

