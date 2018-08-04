Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expresses grief over death of six Bihari labourers in Karnataka

national

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today expressed profound grief over death of six labourers belonging to the state, who were killed yesterday in an accident at a cement factory in Kalaburagi city of Karnataka.

The CM has directed Labour Resources Department officials to get the details of the incident and ensure payment of ex-gratia at the earliest to the next of the kins of the deceased as per the provisions of the department, an official release said here.

Kumar also prayed for speedy recovery of those injured in the incident, it said. It may be noted that six labourers had died yesterday at Kalaburagi in Karnataka when a crane at an under construction site of a cement factory collapsed on them.

