Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi appreciates way modern crematorium developed

Aug 19, 2018, 10:29 IST | PTI

The crematorium 'Maha Prasthanam' was built in an area of 3.70 acres with facilities like electric crematorium, a garden, bath rooms with shower bath, lockers, cafetaria, wifi, it said in a release

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday visited a modern crematorium at Jubilee Hills, built on the Public Private Partnership model and appreciated the way it was developed, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said.

Modi appreciated the facility and said his government in Bihar would make efforts to develop crematoriums in a similar way, the release added.

