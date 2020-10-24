Bihar Elections: Lalu Prasad Yadav will be out of jail Nov 9, then it is Nitish Kumar's farewell

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday asserted his father and party supremo Lalu Prasad will come out of jail on November 9 after securing bail in a fodder scam case, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will have his farewell the next day. The votes for the state assembly polls will be counted on November 10. Prasad is in judicial custody in Jharkhand capital Ranchi after his conviction in fodder scam cases. He was recently granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in the case related to Chaibasa treasury but could not come out of jail as his bail plea in another case of fraudulent withdrawals from Dumka treasury is being heard.

"Lalu ji is getting released on November 9. He has got one bail and will secure another on November 9, which also happens to be my birthday. The next day, Nitishji will have his farewell, Tejashwi told a poll rally here, exuding confidence about winning the elections. The state is voting in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, and the results will be announced on November 10.

In his address, he accused the Nitish Kumar government of failing to root out corruption, bring industries, provide employment and check migration for livelihood. "Nitishji, you have got tired. You won't be able to take care of Bihar," the 30-year-old Tejashwi told Kumar. He took a jibe at the chief minister for his remark that Bihar lacked industrialisation because it is landlocked, and reaffirmed his commitment of sanctioning 10 lakh government jobs in his first cabinet meeting if the grand alliance comes to power. "Those who didn't give you jobs, education, health facilities and industries in 15 years will not do so in the next five years as well," he said.

Tejashwi Yadav spearheads rally in Lalu's absence

With his father and former chief minister Lalu Prasad away from the Bihar Assembly elections for the first time in 40 years, his son and RJD leader Tejashwi has stepped in effortlessly in the former's shoes to spearhead his party's campaign. The RJD leader on Friday shared the stage at a public rally with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Hisua in Nawada district.

