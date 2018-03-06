Bihar minister favours 'encounters' to check crime

Sinha said the government was committed to controlling crime and would go for "encounters"

Admitting to a surge in crime across Bihar, Labour Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Tuesday supported getting rid of criminals in "encounters".

Sinha said the government was committed to controlling crime and would go for "encounters" -- an official euphemism for staged gun battles -- to bump off criminals if there was a need.

Stressing that criminals were becoming fearless, he said: "The government has directed the police to act against criminals."

