Bihar Police probe into use of drugs and phones in Ara jail

Representational Picture

The Bihar police has launched an investigation into alleged use of mobile phones and drugs by inmates of a prison in Bhojpur district. The matter came to light when a number of news channels showed a video footage wherein prisoners at the district jail in Ara, the district headquarters for Bhojpur, were shown chatting on mobile phones and smoking cigarettes said to be laced with cannabis.

Starting the investigation yesterday, Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) S K Singhal told reporters "We are examining the video footage and conducting intensive raids at the Ara jail. If any unlawful activities are found to have been taken inside the jail premises, stern action will be taken".

