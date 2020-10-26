Bihar polls: Crowds at our rallies show people hate Nitish Kumar, says Tejashwi

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday alleged that the overwhelming crowds at his rallies show that people are not just angry but hate "energyless, conservative and narrow-minded" Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"The crowd at our rallies show that people are not just angry with Nitish Kumar but they hate him now, this is the level of their angst. Keeping aside caste, creed, class and religion, people are contesting Bihar elections now on the issue of unemployment," Yadav said while talking to the media. "Nitish Kumar has become energyless, conservative and narrow-minded," he alleged.

"It seems that he has become energyless from the kind of boring, meaningless speeches and things he is doing. Kumar is tired now and he is no longer able to manage Bihar," he said. Tejashwi has been constantly attacking and ridiculing the chief minister for being "physically and mentally tired". The Bihar elections will be held in three phases in Bihar – October 28, November 3 and November 7- and the counting of votes will be done on November 10.

