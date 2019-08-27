Bihar: Three assaulted on child-lifting suspicion

crime

The incident took place near Maher village on Sunday when the trio attempted to flee the village after an alleged illegal hunting session

This picture has been used for representational purposes.

Three people were beaten up by a mob in Bihar's Gaya district on suspicion of being child-lifters, police said.

The incident took place near Maher village late on Sunday when the trio attempted to flee the village after what seemed like an illegal hunting session. The persons, all in their 30s and residents of Gaya town reportedly startled the village by firing a shot, Tankuppa police station SHO Vikas Chandra informed.

Also Read: Pune: Three policemen beaten, manhandled outside Yerawada Central Jail

"They were accompanied by a 12-year-old boy from their locality in Gaya. On seeing the mob of agitated villagers rushing towards them, they panicked and started fleeing in their car. This led to rumours that the three persons were running away after abducting the child," Chandra said.

The officer informed that the car overturned during the trio and the child's attempt to flee, that caused minor injuries to them. Added to that, the villagers started beating up the three persons and stopped only when the child said he was related to them, the SHO said.

Also Read: 32 people, including woman arrested for beating a man to death

The trio was rushed to a hospital where their condition is known to be stable. Four dead birds, an airgun and some cartridges were recovered from the car, Chandra said. He said the seized items have been handed over to the forest department, who will initiate proceedings against the trio.

An FIR has also been booked against unknown persons in the mob for taking the law into their hands, he said. Also, Gaya SSP Rajeev Mishra notified that a search is on to identify and nab the attackers.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates