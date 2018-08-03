'Bill to amend SC/ST Act will be tabled soon'

national

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. Pic/PTI

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said a Bill to amend the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act, approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday, will be introduced in Parliament in the ongoing session for consideration and passage.

The Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, asked why the ordinance route was not adopted in this "important" case when the government brought six ordinances in several other Bills.

"I am surprised... I don't know why the members are raising this issue now. I think they are aware and they have the knowledge that the Union Cabinet under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved The SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill," Rajnath Singh said in the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour.

