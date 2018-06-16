Biometric attendance to keep science students in class across Maharashtra

All private aided, unaided and self-financing junior colleges will have a month to comply

Representational picture

Science students can no longer get away with merely attending practicals and bunking regular classes. The state government has directed all junior colleges to initiate a biometric attendance system across Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Aurangabad divisions.

All private aided, unaided and self-financing junior colleges will have a month to comply. Education officials will conduct surprise checks, and those found defaulting could lose their permit. "We already have RFID gates that keep track of students entering and exiting college. Attendance is also taken in class. But what about institutes where coaching classes are being run on the same premises? How will biometrics help?" questioned Dr Rajpal Hande, principal of Mithibai College.

Narendra Bambwani, former vice-president of the Maharashtra Class Owners Association, said, "This is merely a baby step against the major scam being run by private coaching institutes under the guise of integrated courses. No action was taken against them. Instead, now, the biometric system will be yet another cost borne by the students."

