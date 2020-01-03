Beach bums! Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover share their vacation pictures

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Most of the Bollywood celebrities have ended their New Year celebrations and come back to India to get back to work. However, there's one couple that refuses to end their celebrations and that's Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. They are far away from the bustling world of the city and enjoying the bliss and beauty.

Let's talk about Bipasha's Insta post and time to talk about her solo picture that has been beautifully captured. She wished everyone a happy new year with a heartfelt note.

Take a look right here:

The second post had her hubby Karan Singh Grover as well and it was a collage that had a video and some pictures that had the two of them and a haunting sunset that captured their silhouettes. She wrote- We are in heaven, and the pictures indeed prove so. Take a look:

Another post was similar but this time, we saw the sunrise, a breathtaking backdrop of the ocean, and the PDA of the couple. And the one thing that was common in almost all the posts was the hashtag, Monkey Love. We wonder what that means. Here it is:

And it was time for some solo posing again and this time, the actress posed in a black bikini and could easily burn your mobile screens so beware, take a look:

This was not enough, on her Instagram stories, she posted a picture and wrote- Blue! Take a look:

In her next story, she posted a hot selfie and wrote- Bikini Babe Foreva!!!:

The next one was another picture with her hubby and again with that hashtag- Monkey Love:

And some solo posing again and this time the caption read- Magical Place!! In the middle of the ocean:

And the last and the most important one, a closer view of the actress which says- love yourself! Noted:

On the work front, the duo will be reuniting after Alone in a film called Aadat that's slated to release this year.

