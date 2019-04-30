Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrate their third anniversary in London

bollywood

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover seem to be having a lot of fun celebrating their 3rd anniversary in London. They even cut red velvet cupcakes to commemorate their special day

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu. Pic/instagram.com/iamksgofficial

Today marks Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's third wedding anniversary. The couple is celebrating in London where the two are busy with their work commitments. Bips was the showstopper at a wedding fashion gala. KSG is shooting for buddy designer Rocky S's campaign.

It was a coincidence that work brought them to London at the same time. Work also meant missing election day in Mumbai.

Bipasha Basu took to Instagram to share some loved-up pictures of herself with hubby Karan in London. She captioned the pictures: "Love in Soho #monkeylove #londonloving"

Doesn't the cute couple look happy and much in love? Bips also shared a lovely video from her wedding day, which is sure to make you smile.

The couple seems to be having a lot of fun celebrating their 3rd anniversary in London. They even cut red velvet cupcakes to commemorate their special day. Karan Singh Grover shared a video of the same and captioned it: "Sharing is caring. (Not when it comes to cupcakes though) Happy 3rd Anniversary my love! #monkeylove #eatyourowncupcake"

Here's wishing the adorable couple happy anniversary!

