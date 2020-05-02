Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrate their wedding anniversary virtually
Bipasha Basu took to Instagram stories, where she shared a string of photographs.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Thursday with friends and family — virtually. Bips took to Instagram stories, where she shared a string of photographs and videos, talking to family and friends over video call.
She wrote, "Virtual celebration. First of its kind. Sometimes it's important to lift your spirits (sic)."
Bipasha Basu's Insta stories showed her and husband Karan Singh Grover chatting with close friend actor Ayaz Khan, and virtually feeding him what looks like cake!
Looks like Ayaz Khan, too, played along!
Bips also shared a lovely video on her wedding anniversary and wrote, "Today is our 4th Wedding Anniversary. Time really flies... so make the best of each and every second... make beautiful memories and only hold onto the good things and feelings and let the rest go."
There is no emotion that is bigger than love . No other emotion has the tremendous power of Love â¤ï¸ I am blessed to be with someone everyday of my life ,who I love so deeply... each day together we look for small joys which fills us with so much gratitude for our life ð Focussing on love , positivity, faith, belief ,magic and gratitude - that’s our mottoâ¤ï¸ Celebrate love each day ... count your blessings each day... thank life and live it fully each dayâ¤ï¸ Today is our 4th Wedding Anniversaryð Time really flies... so make the best of each and every second... make beautiful memories and only hold onto the good things and feelings and let the rest go. Thank you all ,for your wishes and love. Sending virtual hugs and big love to allâ¤ï¸ Spread love ð #Monkeyversary #monkeylove #stayhome
Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu met on the sets of the erotic-thriller Alone in 2015 where they played the lead roles. The couple tied the knot on April 30, 2016, in Mumbai.
Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu met on the sets of the erotic-thriller Alone in 2015 where they played the lead roles. While shooting for Alone, Karan, whose marriage to actress Jennifer Winget was on the rocks, was quick to find solace in Bips. Incidentally, during the same phase, Bipasha broke up with her then-beau Harman Baweja. (All pictures/Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's Instagram accounts and mid-day archives)
Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu hit it off instantly and soon rumours of their growing proximity started doing the rounds. Initially, it appeared that Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu's love story was a publicity stunt to boost the buzz around their film Alone. But they proved everyone wrong as even after the film released, Bips and Karan continued to paint the town red with their romance.
Karan Singh Grover was always fond of Bong bombshell Bipasha Basu and she too adored him a lot. She even gave up wearing her killer heels to avoid towering over him. As Karan stepped into Bollywood, Bipasha became his friend, philosopher and guide.
Soon, Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu became inseparable. Holidays, fashion shoots, late-night dinners, gymming, movie dates, spa dates - they were spotted together everywhere.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover shared a sizzling chemistry in a photoshoot for buddy designer Rocky S' new line in 2015, which grabbed eyeballs.
While things were clear that Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu are in love, the couple chose to stay mum over their relationship status. Bipasha also took a dig at media when she was asked about her 'good friend'. The actress said she has other good friends in the industry too, including her Bachna Ae Haseeno co-star Ranbir Kapoor.
When Bipasha Basu congratulated Yuvraj Singh on his engagement to Hazel Keech on Twitter, the cricketer told the Bong bombshell that now it was her turn to get hitched. To which the actress replied, "Soon mera number bhi aayega (It's my turn, soon)" This led to speculation about Bipasha and Karan taking their relationship to the next level.
Karan Singh Grover celebrated his 34th birthday in February 2016 with Bipasha Basu in Goa. On the same day, coincidentally, Karan and his second wife Jennifer Winget got divorced.
Soon after in March, Bipasha Basu was spotted sporting a huge diamond on her ring finger, fuelling speculation of the two being engaged. Well, do you know who confirmed their relationship status, finally?
It was none other than - Desi girl Priyanka Chopra, who confirmed in the month of April 2017, that Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were getting married. PC took to Twitter to congratulate the couple. Later in the day, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover issued a joint statement confirming that they are getting married on April 30, 2016.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot on April 30, 2016, in Mumbai. While it is the first marriage for Bipasha Basu, who earlier dated John Abraham, Dino Morea and Harman Baweja, it is Karan Singh Grover's third marriage. Karan was first married to actress Shraddha Nigam, and later to Jennifer Winget.
Bipasha Basu, who lovingly calls Karan her "monkey", said, "He is an all-heart human being. He is emotional and sensitive. He senses every mood of mine and tries to cheer me up always if I am angry or upset with anything in the world. He is the kind of person who makes me smile and laugh a lot, takes care of me... You don't see such sensitive people around in today's time but Karan is a person who is ruled by the heart, which is my most favourite thing about him."
"It has been four years together and now it's going to be three years for our marriage. It has been beautiful. I feel that it is important that your partner is like your best friend. So, we are in complete sync every day. We do love to spend time together. Doing everything together. It is a fulfilling experience when you come back home and there is someone waiting for you," Bipasha was quoted saying.
Bipasha Basu further added, "For a long period of my life, I have been very alone I have done everything by myself. It feels good to be pampered by him (Karan) all the time."
Bipasha Basu says her husband Karan Singh Grover has everything that she wanted in her partner and he is like a twin soul.
"Life has definitely changed for good post marriage as I have got an amazing partner. I couldn't have asked for a better person than him, it's like twin soul as we are very very similar. I have always been a person who is always guided by happiness. My main objective in life is to achieve happiness wherever I go so thankfully I have it with my marriage," said Bipasha, who is head over heels in love with hubby Karan Singh Grover.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover will be seen together on the screen next in Vikram Bhatt's Aadat. The couple loves spending time with each other not just at home but at work too. "It's the best feeling to work with her... She is extremely disciplined. I think I have learnt how to be disciplined from her... I am a complete opposite though. She has a lot of energy and is fun. There is never a dull moment working or living with her," Karan Singh Grover said.
Here's wishing a happy wedding anniversary to one of the hottest couples of Bollywood! Stay blessed!
