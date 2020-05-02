Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrate their wedding anniversary virtually

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Thursday with friends and family — virtually. Bips took to Instagram stories, where she shared a string of photographs and videos, talking to family and friends over video call.

She wrote, "Virtual celebration. First of its kind. Sometimes it's important to lift your spirits (sic)."

Bipasha Basu's Insta stories showed her and husband Karan Singh Grover chatting with close friend actor Ayaz Khan, and virtually feeding him what looks like cake!

Looks like Ayaz Khan, too, played along!

Bips also shared a lovely video on her wedding anniversary and wrote, "Today is our 4th Wedding Anniversary. Time really flies... so make the best of each and every second... make beautiful memories and only hold onto the good things and feelings and let the rest go."

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu met on the sets of the erotic-thriller Alone in 2015 where they played the lead roles. The couple tied the knot on April 30, 2016, in Mumbai.

