Bipasha Basu begins preparing for fourth wedding anniversary, makes Besan Laddoos for Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot on April 30, 2016, in a grand ceremony that was attended by The Who's who of Tinsel Town. In a span of just three days, they will be celebrating four years of togetherness, and of course, will be doing something special. And given the woman has the tendency to remember dates more frequently, the wife has already begun her side of the preparation.

Taking to her Instagram account, Basu shared a video where she could be seen cooking Karan's favourite Besan Laddoos and by the time the video ends, you could be feeling hungry and especially if you have a sweet tooth. This is what we call true love, and in this couple's case, Monkey Love!

Have a look at the video right here:

View this post on Instagram The Making of his favourite Besan Laddooâ¤ï¸ A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) onApr 26, 2020 at 10:54pm PDT

Grover and Basu are travel junkies and often travel abroad to the most gorgeous locations and even share their beautiful and bold pictures from the different corners of the world. They even acted together in the 2015 film Alone and will now reunite for another thriller called Aadat, which is directed by Bhushan Patel.

It has been a while since we saw the actress on the big screen and we hope she comes back soon! And we also hope the couple shares some pictures on the day of their anniversary!

