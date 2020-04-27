Bipasha Basu begins preparing for fourth wedding anniversary, makes Besan Laddoos for Karan Singh Grover
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover will celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary on April 30 this year, and the actress has already started preparing for it by making hubby's favourite Besan Laddoos!
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot on April 30, 2016, in a grand ceremony that was attended by The Who's who of Tinsel Town. In a span of just three days, they will be celebrating four years of togetherness, and of course, will be doing something special. And given the woman has the tendency to remember dates more frequently, the wife has already begun her side of the preparation.
Taking to her Instagram account, Basu shared a video where she could be seen cooking Karan's favourite Besan Laddoos and by the time the video ends, you could be feeling hungry and especially if you have a sweet tooth. This is what we call true love, and in this couple's case, Monkey Love!
Have a look at the video right here:
View this post on Instagram
Grover and Basu are travel junkies and often travel abroad to the most gorgeous locations and even share their beautiful and bold pictures from the different corners of the world. They even acted together in the 2015 film Alone and will now reunite for another thriller called Aadat, which is directed by Bhushan Patel.
It has been a while since we saw the actress on the big screen and we hope she comes back soon! And we also hope the couple shares some pictures on the day of their anniversary!
Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu met on the sets of their erotic-thriller Alone in 2015 where they played the lead roles. While shooting for Alone, Karan, whose marriage to Jennifer Winget was on the rocks, was quick to find solace in Bips. Incidentally, during the same phase, Bipasha broke up with her then-beau Harman Baweja amid alleged rumours of Harman cheating on her. (All pics/Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's Instagram accounts @bipashabasu and @iamksgofficial)
Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu hit it off well and soon rumours of their growing closeness started doing the rounds. Initially, it appeared that Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu's love story was a publicity stunt for their film Alone. But long after the film released, Bips and Karan continued to paint the town red with their romance.
Karan Singh Grover was always fond of Bong bombshell Bipasha Basu. She gave him a 10 on 10 for his chiselled body (remember Bips was in a relationship with another hot bod John Abraham for years?) and even gave up wearing her killer heels to avoid towering over him. As Karan stepped into Bollywood, Bipasha became his friend, philosopher and guide.
Soon, Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu became inseparable. Holidays, fashion shoots, late night dinners, gym sessions, movie dates, spa dates - they were spotted together everywhere.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover shared a sizzling chemistry in a photo shoot for buddy designer Rocky S' new line in 2015, which grabbed eyeballs.
However, Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu chose to stay mum over their relationship status. Bipasha also took a dig at media when she was asked about her 'good friend'. The actress said she has other good friends in the industry too, including her Bachna Ae Haseeno co-star Ranbir Kapoor.
When Bipasha Basu congratulated Yuvraj Singh on his engagement to Hazel Keech on Twitter, the cricketer told the Bong bombshell that now it was her turn to get hitched. To which the actress replied, "Soon mera number bhi aayega." This led to speculation about Bipasha and Karan taking their relationship to the next level.
Karan Singh Grover celebrated his 34th birthday in February 2016 with Bipasha Basu in Goa. On the same day, co-incidentally, Karan and his second wife Jennifer Winget got divorced.
Soon after in March, Bipasha Basu was spotted sporting a huge diamond on her ring finger, fuelling speculation of the two being engaged.
In April, Priyanka Chopra confirmed that Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were getting married by taking to Twitter to congratulate the couple. Later in the day, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover issued a joint statement confirming that they are getting married on April 30, 2016.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot on April 30, 2016, in Mumbai. While it is the first marriage for Bipasha Basu, who earlier dated John Abraham, Dino Morea and Harman Baweja, it is Karan Singh Grover's third marriage. Karan was first married to actress Shraddha Nigam, and later to Jennifer Winget.
Bipasha Basu, who lovingly calls Karan her "monkey", recently said, "He is an all-heart human being. He is emotional and sensitive. He senses every mood of mine and tries to cheer me up always if I am angry or upset with anything in the world. He is the kind of person who makes me smile and laugh a lot, takes care of me... You don't see such sensitive people around in today's time but Karan is a person who is ruled by the heart, which is my most favourite thing about him."
"It has been four years together and now it's going to be three years for our marriage. It has been beautiful. I feel that it is important that your partner is like your best friend. So, we are in complete sync every day. We do love to spend time together. Doing everything together. It is a fulfilling experience when you come back home and there is someone waiting for you," Bipasha told IANS over the phone from Mumbai.
Bipasha Basu further added, "For a long period of my life, I have been very alone I have done everything by myself. It feels good to be pampered by him (Karan) all the time."
Bipasha Basu says her husband Karan Singh Grover has everything that she wanted in her partner and he is like a twin soul.
"Life has definitely changed for good post marriage as I have got an amazing partner. I couldn't have asked for a better person than him, it's like twin soul as we are very very similar. I have always been a person who is always guided by happiness. My main objective in life is to achieve happiness wherever I go so thankfully I have it with my marriage," said Bipasha, who is head over heels in love with hubby Karan Singh Grover.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover will be seen together on the screen next in Aadat. The couple loves spending time with each other not just at home but at work too. "It's the best feeling to work with her... She is extremely disciplined. I think I have learnt how to be disciplined from her... I am a complete opposite though. She has a lot of energy and is fun. There is never a dull moment working or living with her," Karan Singh Grover said.
Here's wishing a happy wedding anniversary to one of the hottest couples of Bollywood!
