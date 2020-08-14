Bipasha Basu: I have heard people talking about me that I've done skin lightening

The Hindi film industry is full of glitz and glamour and there have been a lot of discussions about its obsession with fairness creams and fairness in general. Amid all this, Bipasha Basu has spoken about her duskiness and how it wasn't really welcomed in Bollywood when she began her career.

She spoke to PTI and made some revelations that came across as both shocking and surprising. She said, "I was told that 'actresses can't be sexy', that they can't be dusky, models can't act. At first, I was told 'you can't be so skinny.' Then when I put on weight, it was 'you can't be so fat.'"

She added, "I went through all of that. It was quite entertaining for me. It wasn't frustrating but I thought the tags were stupid. I looked at that as stupidity. I laughed at these things. We are a country full of brown people, so I thought it was ridiculous to call me that. Then suddenly dusky became sexy and I was made an exception, despite everyone in our country being the same colour. But I stuck to my principles."

She then revealed how people thought she had undergone skin lightening. She stated, "I didn't endorse any skin whitening products. But I have heard people talking about me that I've done skin lightening. So negativity exists, no matter what you do. I've learnt to my life on my own terms, that's how I am."

Basu made her Bollywood debut in 2001 with Ajnabee and was then seen in films like Raaz, Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Jism, which became her breakthrough role, Corporate, Omkara, Dhoom 2, Race, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Raaz 3, and Alone.

She's now gearing up for Dangerous with Karan Singh Grover and this will mark his first appearance after five years.

