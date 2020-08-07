Bipasha Basu: Our fans have been wanting to see me and Karan on screen again

A mystery full of betrayal, love, affairs, passion, deception, and rivalry – MX Exclusive Dangerous brings viewers a slick thriller that narrates the story of hidden secrets and exposed love. Written by Vikram Bhatt, who is acclaimed for his brand of exhilarating thrillers, Dangerous will see Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover reunite on screen after a long hiatus.

Produced by Mika Singh and Vikram Bhatt, this MX Exclusive traces the journey of a young entrepreneur Aditya Dhanraj (played by Karan Singh Grover) whose life changes when his wife, Dia gets kidnapped and what happens when his ex-lover Neha (played by Bipasha Basu) is sent on-ground to handle the case and find the kidnapper.

Watch the trailer of Dangerous

Bipasha Basu elaborated saying, "Our fans have been wanting to see me and Karan onscreen again; Dangerous was a script that really had me riveted, the twists and turns are sure to leave you astounded and this seemed like the perfect project to collaborate with each other again."

Adding more to this, Karan Singh Grover shares that, "Thrillers are a genre that always fascinates me, both as a viewer and as an actor. I've always enjoyed watching a good whodunit and Dangerous promises to leave you guessing until the very end, I'm looking forward to seeing how the audience will react to the it"

Directed by Bhushan Patel, Dangerous boasts of an ensemble cast with Suyyash Rai, Sonali Raut, Natasha Suri and Nitin Arora playing pivotal roles. Stream it on MX Player exclusively starting 14th August.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news