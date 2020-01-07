Bipasha Basu is a happy girl as she celebrates her 41st birthday with husband Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu is one happy girl. The Raaz actress celebrates her 41st birthday today and has shared some photos with husband actor Karan Singh Grover on Instagram. Bipasha captioned the post as, "Happy Happy on my Happy Birthday #monkeylove"

Bipasha Basu shared some more pictures on social media that show the actress having a ball on her birthday. She shared photos and videos of herself bingeing on amazing food and cutting her birthday cake as well.

Looks like Bipasha is a huge fan of biryani! The actress shared a video of herself hogging on some 'birthday biryani' and now we want some too!

Bipasha Basu also cut a delicious-looking birthday cake on her 41st birthday. Another photo she shared as her Instagram story is of her with husband Karan basking under the sun in a swimming pool.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover visited the Maldives recently to get away from the hustle-bustle of the city and celebrate New Year 2020.

Bipasha had shared tons of photos from her beach vacation looking all kinds of stunning in her beachwear. Actor husband Karan Singh Grover, too, looked good posing with wifey for the countless photos. Looks like the couple made the most of their New Year holiday!

On the work front, Bipasha and Karan will be reuniting in a film called Aadat that's slated to release this year. They were seen together in a film titled Alone in 2015.

