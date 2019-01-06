Bipasha Basu's 40th birthday plans revealed

bollywood

Media savvy Bipasha Basu will provide a glimpse of her birthday celebration on social media

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu turns 40 tomorrow. As it is a landmark year, husband Karan Singh Grover and bestie Deanne Pandey will make it special for the actor. Media savvy Bips will provide a glimpse of the celebration on social media.

The actor is said to be hosting the desi version of the international talk show, Man Enough, which discusses masculinity and also tries to create awareness towards social issues.

Born to a Bengali family in 1979, Bipasha made her Bollywood acting debut with a negative role in the 2001 film Ajnabee. The next year, she was cast as the leading actress in the horror film Raaz.

She has featured in films like Jism, No Entry, Phir Hera Pheri, All the Best: Fun Begins, Dhoom 2, Race, Raaz 3D, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Aatma, Creature 3D. Bipasha was last seen on the big screen in the 2015 film Alone, in which she starred alongside actor Karan Singh Grover. The two tied the knot in 2016.

A quick look at her social media posts - the latest one being "stretching" - will give people an idea about her passion for fitness.

Not just that. A few years ago, the Raaz actress had unveiled a set of DVDs that told you how to burn fat fast.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates