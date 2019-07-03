Birla Group patriarch, BK Birla passes away at 98

national

The most respected person of the Indian Industry, 98-year-old BK Birla had been suffering from age-related ailments since a long time

BK Birla. Pic/Twitter Suresh Rajasri

On Wednesday, Birla Group patriarch and the most respected person in the Indian Business Industry, BK Birla passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday at the age of 98, his family said. BK Birla's full name was Basant Kumar Birla. He was the Chairman of the B K Birla Group of companies, Krishnarpan Charity Trust and a host of educational institutions, one of which is the BK Birla Institute of Engineering and Technology.

#BKBirla Bapu ji was a statesman of the business community , a visionary entrepreneur, a philanthropist, an educationist, a karmayogi for whom work was worship. He lived a simple life leaving behind a fantastic legacy.



Rest in Peace ðð pic.twitter.com/3RwstHzAlH — Suresh Rajasri (@rajasri_suresh) July 3, 2019

BK Birla was born on January 12, 1921, and was the youngest son of legendary Ghanshyam Das, father of Aditya Vikram - who died in October 1995 and grandfather of Kumar Mangalam Birla.

Started my career with #BKBirla Group and just learned that he is no more at the age of 98. May his soul rest in peace. https://t.co/YsxR7CxPhj — Rahul Jain (@BeingHR) July 3, 2019

He is survived by his daughters Manjushree Khaitan and Jayshree Mohta, who run Kesoram Industries and Jayshree Tea and Industries respectively. BK Birla was considered as the grand old man of the old economy who could confound the best of McKinsey's. BK Birla's wife passed away before him in 2015. His only son Aditya Vikram Birla had died in 1995.

According to sources, BK Birla's body would be brought to his house at Birla Park in Kolkata and the cremation will take place on Thursday. Birla's grandson Kumarmangalam Birla had taken him to Mumbai due to his failing health. It is said that the seat of the Birla brothers in the city - Birla Building, will remain closed on Thursday as a mark of respect to B K Birla.

Sorry to hear of the passing of veteran industrialist Shri B.K. Birla. He was a stalwart who made crucial contributions to business, education and several social causes in India. My condolences to his family and countless colleagues and associates #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 3, 2019

Soon after the news of his death was received, President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to express his grief over the demise of veteran industrialist B.K. Birla. Kovind extended his condolences to the family and colleagues of the industrialist.

"Sorry to hear of the passing of veteran industrialist Shri B.K. Birla. He was a stalwart who made crucial contributions to business, education and several social causes in India. My condolences to his family and countless colleagues and associates," President Kovind tweeted.

#BKBirla was a statesman of the business community , a visionary entrepreneur, a philanthropist, an educationist, a karmayogi for whom work was worship. He lived a Gandhian life leaving behind a fantastic legacy. — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 3, 2019

A 98 year olds advice for a good life....... pic.twitter.com/yH9YcNqh4Q — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 3, 2019

Harsh Goenka also took to Twitter to offer his condolence to the family and friends of BK Birla.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates