Birthday scare for AbRam! Shah Rukh Khan turns storyteller for his seven-year-old son

Bollywood couple Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's younger son AbRam turned seven a day ago, and Gauri has shared a glimpse of the little boy's birthday celebrations. Taking to Instagram, Gauri posted a video that shows Shah Rukh narrating 'scary' stories to AbRam.

"Listening to scary stories. Birthday celebrations with his favourite book, his favourite song and his favourite person," she captioned the video. Reacting to the father-son's cute moment, several people showered them with love.

Malaika Arora commented, "Happiest b'day our handsome AbRam." Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

AbRam was born in 2013. Shah Rukh and Gauri are also dotting parents to Aryan (22) and Suhana (20).

