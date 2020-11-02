Birthday Special: Shah Rukh Khan songs that deserved more, a lot more

Shah Rukh Khan's life in films can be called nothing but ironical. He's proclaimed to be shy and reclusive and the man chose a career in films, the man has also confessed of feeling shy in front of women, and in a way, is responsible for redefining romance on the celluloid. The genre of romance and particularly the genre of Shah Rukh Khan is incomplete and unimaginable without its songs and unforgettable melodies.

But then there are some tracks from his films that didn't get the love they deserved or perhaps needed. As the man turns a year younger, here's looking at some of his most underrated and unfairly overlooked songs that ought to have been a little more popular:

1. Dekho Dekho Chamatkar- Chamatkar (1992)

This was the first time we saw the unkept and vulnerable Shah Rukh Khan, a simpleton who comes to Mumbai, gets deceived by his friend, visits a graveyard for shelter, meets a ghost and befriends him. The ghost confesses to him about his sins, Khan, who plays Sundar, reforms him. In dire need of money, they perform a skit on the streets of Mumbai, imaginatively choreographed and wonderfully composed. It's surprising few people revisit this track, especially Khan's fans.

2. Aana Mere Pyar Ko- Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994)

Hindi Cinema is incomplete without a hero singing and dancing for a scorned heroine, and Kundan Shah's Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, regarded as Khan's finest film and performance, has that one song- Aana Mere Pyar Ko. Sunil hasn't only lied about Aana, he has defamed her in the eyes of her possible suitor out of jealously and insecurity, and she's expectedly furious. There's barely any singer apart from Kumar Sanu who could pull melodies off, and this is one of them, albeit an underrated one.

3. Wah Ji Wah- Duplicate (1998)

A very unlike Kumar Sanu song, a very unlike Anu Malik composition, and a very unlike SRK track, Wah Ji Wah from Duplicate is ingeniously choreographed. Again, this is a film that showcases the goofy side of the romantic star of cinema. He's been assigned the task of cooking a meal for the Japanese guests who are about to arrive at the hotel he works at, he, very jubilantly, agrees. He's singing and dancing while cooking, and enjoying the time and the process, but not too many people know how many enjoy listening to this song.

4. Roshni Se- Asoka (2001)

Asoka is one of Khan's most ambitious films, fueled by a pulsating soundtrack and powered by spectacular canvas. One of Khan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya's last collaborations, Roshni Se was creatively shot and had a soothing trait to it. Santosh Sivan gave the second half of this period drama a leisured pace, and it was very much evident from the way he staged his songs, this one being one of them. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's electric chemistry was only cherry on the cake.

5. Phir Raat Kati- Paheli (2005)

Another failed experiment of the actor, Amol Palekar's Paheli was about the love story of a married woman and a ghost. The ghost, a shape-shifter, takes the form of her husband, forms a bond with her. The song, Phir Raat Kati, comes towards the end, and is gorgeously shot with Khan, Rani Mukerji, and some puppets. It displays puppetry, something we don't often see in movies today.

6. Safar- Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017)

Jab Harry Met Sejal is one of Khan's least memorable films, with one of his most underrated soundtracks. The film begins with the song Safar, which shows Khan, a tourist guide, in his solemn mode. Given the actor began working very early in his career, this film gave him an opportunity to do everything he couldn't do in real, barring this song, which established Imtiaz Ali's fetish for metaphors.

