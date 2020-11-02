Birthday Special: Shah Rukh Khan songs that deserved more, a lot more
As Shah Rukh Khan turns another year younger, here's looking back at some of his songs that didn't get the same love and recognition the others did, and rather unfortunately so.
Shah Rukh Khan's life in films can be called nothing but ironical. He's proclaimed to be shy and reclusive and the man chose a career in films, the man has also confessed of feeling shy in front of women, and in a way, is responsible for redefining romance on the celluloid. The genre of romance and particularly the genre of Shah Rukh Khan is incomplete and unimaginable without its songs and unforgettable melodies.
But then there are some tracks from his films that didn't get the love they deserved or perhaps needed. As the man turns a year younger, here's looking at some of his most underrated and unfairly overlooked songs that ought to have been a little more popular:
1. Dekho Dekho Chamatkar- Chamatkar (1992)
This was the first time we saw the unkept and vulnerable Shah Rukh Khan, a simpleton who comes to Mumbai, gets deceived by his friend, visits a graveyard for shelter, meets a ghost and befriends him. The ghost confesses to him about his sins, Khan, who plays Sundar, reforms him. In dire need of money, they perform a skit on the streets of Mumbai, imaginatively choreographed and wonderfully composed. It's surprising few people revisit this track, especially Khan's fans.
2. Aana Mere Pyar Ko- Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994)
Hindi Cinema is incomplete without a hero singing and dancing for a scorned heroine, and Kundan Shah's Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, regarded as Khan's finest film and performance, has that one song- Aana Mere Pyar Ko. Sunil hasn't only lied about Aana, he has defamed her in the eyes of her possible suitor out of jealously and insecurity, and she's expectedly furious. There's barely any singer apart from Kumar Sanu who could pull melodies off, and this is one of them, albeit an underrated one.
3. Wah Ji Wah- Duplicate (1998)
A very unlike Kumar Sanu song, a very unlike Anu Malik composition, and a very unlike SRK track, Wah Ji Wah from Duplicate is ingeniously choreographed. Again, this is a film that showcases the goofy side of the romantic star of cinema. He's been assigned the task of cooking a meal for the Japanese guests who are about to arrive at the hotel he works at, he, very jubilantly, agrees. He's singing and dancing while cooking, and enjoying the time and the process, but not too many people know how many enjoy listening to this song.
4. Roshni Se- Asoka (2001)
Asoka is one of Khan's most ambitious films, fueled by a pulsating soundtrack and powered by spectacular canvas. One of Khan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya's last collaborations, Roshni Se was creatively shot and had a soothing trait to it. Santosh Sivan gave the second half of this period drama a leisured pace, and it was very much evident from the way he staged his songs, this one being one of them. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's electric chemistry was only cherry on the cake.
5. Phir Raat Kati- Paheli (2005)
Another failed experiment of the actor, Amol Palekar's Paheli was about the love story of a married woman and a ghost. The ghost, a shape-shifter, takes the form of her husband, forms a bond with her. The song, Phir Raat Kati, comes towards the end, and is gorgeously shot with Khan, Rani Mukerji, and some puppets. It displays puppetry, something we don't often see in movies today.
6. Safar- Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017)
Jab Harry Met Sejal is one of Khan's least memorable films, with one of his most underrated soundtracks. The film begins with the song Safar, which shows Khan, a tourist guide, in his solemn mode. Given the actor began working very early in his career, this film gave him an opportunity to do everything he couldn't do in real, barring this song, which established Imtiaz Ali's fetish for metaphors.
Shah Rukh Khan is the 'Baadshah of Bollywood' and the 'King of Romance', but off-screen, he is also the perfect family man. These pictures of SRK with his wife Gauri and kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam and other loved ones are proof of his love for his family and friends. (Photos courtesy: Instagram accounts of SRK, Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan, mid-day archives and Yogen Shah)
Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in a snapshot from their younger days. SRK married Gauri on October 25, 1991, after dating for 6 years.
SRK and Gauri's son Aryan was born on November 13, 1997. They were blessed with their second child, daughter Suhana, on May 22, 2000.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's third child, AbRam, was born through surrogacy on May 27, 2013.
This photo of Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri Khan, Suhana, AbRam and Aryan deserve to be framed. Don't you think so?
Believe it or not! The little boy in the picture is SRK's son Aryan. Well, the star kid, who turned 20 this year, is studying filmmaking in California.
In a media interaction, when Shah Rukh was asked about son Aryan foraying into Bollywood, he said, "He's learning how to make movies, which is something I am still doing 25 years later (laughs!). Gauri and I often sit down and ask each other... 'Kaun hai yeh bade bade log joh hamare saath rehte hai (Who are these big people who live with us) and are roaming around the house?' I see my daughter (Suhana) all dressed up, hanging out with her friends and going out partying. We are liberal parents. Aryan is a tough guy; he does Taekwondo and he's building muscle, but he very sweetly tells me, 'Baba, you can still beat me'. It feels like Gauri and I are stuck in a time warp, where we are living with these two people (Aryan and Suhana), we know them, but we don't associate them as our children who have grown up."
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana is all grown up now and looks gorgeous! Suhana, who turned 18 in 2018, gave her maiden interview and shot for her first magazine shoot for Vogue India's August 2018 issue.
Suhana Khan is paparazzi's favourite and her pictures posted by fan clubs on social media often go viral.
Shah Rukh Khan wants his children, Aryan and Suhana, to complete their education first and then have a career in showbiz.
Shah Rukh Khan said in an earlier interview, "If you have an undying passion for films then get into it, not because you are good looking or Shah Rukh Khan's kids or because I am an actor so they also have to be one. These are the wrong reasons (to enter films)."
SRK's friend and frequent collaborator Karan Johar has often said that he would launch Aryan, but the actor says if his children choose to pursue acting then they should do something that will take Indian cinema forward.
Shah Rukh Khan feels his third child, son AbRam, is fortunate and blessed to get loved by all. Shah Rukh Khan has said that more than stardom, AbRam is born for 'lovedom'.
AbRam is often seen with his father Shah Rukh Khan during IPL matches and movie promotions.
Shah Rukh Khan keeps sharing adorable photographs of his little one - AbRam, much to the delight of fans.
AbRam tries the signature pose of his father Shah Rukh Khan. Doesn't he look adorable?
This childhood picture of Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam is sure to melt your heart.
Aryan Khan has accompanied his father Shah Rukh Khan at several Bollywood parties. In this photo, SRK is seen posing with Aryan and Sara Ali Khan.
Shah Rukh Khan with son Aryan and friend Karan Johar at a bash.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan look wonderful together in this throwback photo. The couple celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary on October 25, 2018.
Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's love story is no less than a Bollywood romantic film. The duo dated for six years and after a series of ups and downs, the couple tied the knot in 1991. SRK was 26 when he got married to Gauri. The actor believes his wife is his lucky mascot because his Bollywood career catapulted post his marriage.
Farah Khan shared this wonderful photo on the occasion of Gauri Khan's birthday on October 8 and extended her warm wishes.
While experiencing his first snowfall years ago, SRK wrote names of his kids Suhana and Aryan in the snow and shared this picture with his fans on social media.
Like father, like son, they say! This photo of Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan surely proves that Junior Khan is a spitting image of SRK.
This is what happens when SRK's kids play together - Aryan Khan turns brother AbRam upside down!
Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan are the most stylish mother-daughter duo in Bollywood! Don't you agree?
Suhana Khan with little brother AbRam. How adorable is this photo?!
Gauri Khan with son Aryan Khan. Picture-perfect, we say!
Shah Rukh Khan with sister Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan.
Can you guess who is standing next to Shah Rukh Khan? He is Gauri Khan's brother Vikrant Chhibber!
We wish SRK a very happy birthday!
It's Shah Rukh Khan's 55th birthday today! On this special day, let's take a look at some lovely photos of King Khan with his family - wife Gauri, sons Aryan and AbRam, and daughter Suhana.
