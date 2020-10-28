Shah Rukh Khan has an advice for his fans: Nobody should collect in crowds, my birthday or whatever

Shah Rukh Khan has been on Twitter for almost a decade and in these last ten years, he has been interacting with his fans frequently and did the same on October 27, and as usual, was at his candid, witty, and irreverent best. He spoke about his films, his birthday, his quarantine schedule, his wife, and a whole lot of things.

It has been a while since he delivered a blockbuster at the ticket windows and his last two films, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero were critical and commercial disappointments. When someone asked him if his scripts were going wrong, this is what the actor had to say, have a look at his reply right here:

One has to believe in what you do and stand by what you do...achievements and acceptance is in the hands of the viewer....your faith is in your heart. https://t.co/4M2ftMxbOv — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

A funny question popped up that asked him if he's selling Mannat, the reply had to be funnier and this is what he wrote- "Bhai Mannat bikti nahi sar jhuka kar maangi jaati hai....yaad rakhoge toh life mein kuch paa sakogay." (sic)

The last time we saw him on the celluloid was in 2018 when he acted in Zero and since then, he's yet to announce a film. When asked about it, look what he had to say:

Will start shoot, then post production then cinemas to normalise...will take about a year I reckon.... https://t.co/3sn6OGal35 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it seems the hysteria outside his house on his birthday on November 2 may be missing. Will fans gather outside this year too? Khan had advice for all of them. He wrote- "Please I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever! Iss baar ka pyaar...thodha door se yaar." (sic)

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan recently celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary so what gift did he give her? He said this:

What gift can I give to the biggest gift in my life? https://t.co/MPV5ZNjqb8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Another fan asked him how was his quarantine, he replied- "Full of watching movies." (sic)

Last but not the least, Mohabbatein completed two decades and when a fan asked him about his first shot with Amitabh Bachchan, look what he replied:

I remember doing the first scene with @SrBachchan and realised how short and small I am!!! https://t.co/mETxCdepLU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

There are reports that he'll next be seen with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in YRF's Pathan and this will be followed by a film with Atlee Kumar and Rajkumar Hirani.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan To Play A Double Role Of Father-Son In Atlee's Film?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news