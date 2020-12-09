Birthday Special: The Remarkable Restraint Of Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza is on the verge of completing two decades in Hindi Cinema. All of her performances in her career, she has barely emoted more than required. Her characters are accompanied by a remarkable restraint that convey all of her inner turmoil and emotions.

Right from the cult Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein to the underrated Love Breakups Zindagi, all of her roles are endearing and enigmatic, and it's helped that the actress has a changing persona that makes her instantly likeable. Here are some of her films where she showed how you can make an impact without trying to make an impact:

1. Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001)

Of course, it was her debut along with R. Madhavan. Maddy, as the actor was fondly called in the film, was a slightly unkempt version of Kabir Singh, flipping cigarettes nonchalantly and picking up fights at the blink of an eye. And as expected, it's only a girl who reforms him and leads to his repentance. Reena (Mirza) is the girl in question. Their love story begins with the case of a mistaken identity and blossoms as a lie is stretched a bit too far. Mirza and Madhavan had a solid chemistry and apart from one breakdown scene, the actress played Reena with calm and composure, never letting her prospective suitor (or an impersonator) know she has fallen for him.

2. Love Breakups Zindagi (2011)

This drama tackled the theme of marriages, relationships, and of course, as the title reads, love. Mirza was paired opposite Zayed Khan. Both are drastically different when it comes to acting. One is known for internalizing her emotions, the other one goes all bonkers. Mercifully, both were on the same path this time. And keeping true to her mannerisms, the actress nicely displayed her take on all the things the film deals with- Marriages, Relationships, and of course, Love.

3. Kaafir (2019)

A story dealing with imprisonment and that too in an alien land can turn too dark and dreary, but Kaafir's theme is treated with lightness. And it couldn't have been treated in any other manner because at its heart was Dia Mirza playing the character who's trapped in India and is held, prisoner. It's still one of her most memorable pieces of work. And it shows there's a lot more to her than her unforgettable debut.

4. Sanju (2018)

Mirza played Maanayata Dutt in this biopic on Sanjay Dutt. Hardcore fans of the actor have followed his journey meticulously and emulated him and his mannerisms. Ranbir Kapoor had a complex part and a tall order on his shoulders. Mirza had a trickier part as she was essaying someone who has begun to be in the limelight but someone who's mannerisms aren't known or as popular. She almost came close in physical resemblance, and staying true to the way she performs, stayed hushed when one crisis after another befell on her family.

5. Thappad (2020)

Thappad is arguably this year's bravest film. A wife is publicly humiliated by her husband what he discards as an accident. It was just a slap for him, a deal-breaker for her. Some people may gaze at her anger as her fragile ego and root for the husband. Mirza's role may not have been a part of the main narrative, it does mean a lot to Taapsee Pannu's character, who plays the wife in question. She teaches classical dance to Mirza's daughter but after the mishap, the joy has faded away. In one scene, she asks her mother, "Did Papa ever hit you?" Mirza takes a pause and says, "No." Dia Mirza answers this only the way Dia Mirza can.

