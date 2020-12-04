Maanayata Dutt shares adorable picture with daughter Iqra, writes 'Growing up too fast'

Maanayata Dutt is known for posting multiple pictures with her children Iqra and Shahraan and recently, she shared another picture with her daughter as the duo twinned in white. What caught the attention was the caption that she used to describe her. She wrote how her daughter was growing too fast.

Last month in August, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with Stage 4 Lung Cancer. He was undergoing treatment at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. The actor has successfully recovered. During his treatment, Maanayata had shared a picture with him on her Instagram account.

She shared a new picture of the two of them, with words of empowerment as Sanjay Dutt continues his battle against cancer. Maanayata shared a picture, which she captioned, “And how do you survive what you have been given to bear. You keep putting one foot in front of the other and you keep walking....walking together in life [SIC] ". Along with the caption, she added a couple of heart emojis.

When Dutt was diagnosed with cancer, Maanayata had earlier released a statement and said that she's confident that this too shall pass. She stated, "I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju's speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass."

She added, "However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju's fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support. Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead."

Sanjay Dutt, the eldest child of late Bollywood stars Nargis and Sunil Dutt, has two sisters, Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt. Sanjay, after marrying Maanayata Dutt, the duo has twins, Shahraan and Iqra. He also has a daughter Trishala Dutt from his first marriage to Richa Sharma, who died of a brain tumour in 1996.

The actor is on the brink of completing four decades in the Hindi film industry. He began his career with Rocky in 1981 and became a big star with the success of films like Naam, Kabza, Saajan, Khalnayak, Sadak, Vaastav, Kaante, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, Dus, and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. He's now gearing up for films like KGF: Chapter 2, Prithviraj, Shamshera, and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

