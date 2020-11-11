Sanjay Dutt's Diwali celebrations: Actor to celebrate with his family in Dubai

Sanjay Dutt is a superstar of the film industry, known for numerous movies he has always added that extra bit of fun to every character. A face, very renowned and relatable even today. Having Diwali just round the corner, a source close to Sanjay Dutt's family shares, "The superstar will be celebrating Diwali only with family this year. The actor has recently landed with Dubai, united with his wife, Maanayata, and kids who have been in Dubai ever since the lockdown happened and continue to do so."

Speaking about celebrations, the source disclosed, "Sanjay Dutt will not have any vibrant celebrations for Diwali this year owing it to the restrictions of the pandemic. It will be a low-key family affair this year. The superstar wishes to spend some quality time with family before he is all set to be back on sets for KGF 2."

The actor hosts elaborate and massive Diwali parties every year, however with the pandemic that has changed the meaning of celebrations has led to a change in plan here too. Sanjay Dutt is a total family man, and that's is seen clearly.

The year has been a crucial one for everyone and more so for the superstar and family time is the best solution for it.

Sanjay Dutt will be seen as 'Adheera' in KGF Chapter 2 and we are all excited to see his magic on the screen once again.

