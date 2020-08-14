B-Town wishes for Sanjay Dutt's speedy recovery; Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor meet the actor

While Sanjay Dutt is still coming to terms with being diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, get

well soon messages are pouring in from B-Town folk. Buddy filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt visited the ailing star at his Pali Hill home. Dutt is fond of Kapoor, who played him in his biopic Sanju (2018). Bhatt, who featured with him in Kalank (2019), is teaming up with Dutt again in the upcoming film, Sadak 2.

Pooja Bhatt has dedicated the thriller to him, "This one is for you, Sanju," she wrote. Cancer survivor and Prassthanam (2019) co-star Manisha Koirala posted a special message. "Saddened to hear about your health challenge Baba, but I know you are tougher.

Koirala, who played his mother Nargis in Sanju, added, "There have been tremendous struggles in your life and you overcame them, this will be another win."

It's not just B-town who has shown concern for Sanjay Dutt's health. Cricket Yuvraj Singh also tweeted and shared strength across the globe.

You are, have and always will be a fighter @duttsanjay. I know the pain it causes but I also know you are strong and will see this tough phase through. My prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery. — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 11, 2020

A source revealed about his health stated and shared, "The actor was then told that he would have to undergo a PET scan. And just as the PET scan was nearing completion (on August 10, Monday), the histopathology department had found that the fluid had cancer cells. The PET scan also confirmed cancer. A counselling session was immediately held and Sanjay was told about his ailment."

In an interview with mid-day, Arshad Warsi also said, "I don't know anyone who would have survived [the difficulties] that he has faced head-on. Despite the situations, he has an air of positivity. I have never seen him crib about his hardships. He will emerge triumphant here too; he is a fighter."

The two were slated to begin filming the comedy, Blockbuster, next month. The shoot is likely to be deferred until its leading man is fighting fit again. "Films can come and go, but people like him are rare. I pray that he gets better."

