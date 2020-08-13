Sanjay Dutt announces break from work due to medical emergency; has four projects in pipeline

As the trailer of Sadak 2 dropped online yesterday, Pooja Bhatt dedicated it to co-star and dear friend Sanjay Dutt. While the sequel to 1991 hit Sadak is poised for release on August 28, Dutt has as many as four films in the pipeline. Dutt announced on Tuesday that he is taking a break from his professional commitments to seek medical treatment.



Among the movies he was working on was Yash Raj Films' Shamshera, which has him team up with Ranbir Kapoor. An industry insider says, "Sanjay has only three days' patchwork shoot remaining. Right now, the makers are only concerned about his health and praying for his speedy recovery." The actor has another big-ticket venture in Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India. It is heard that he had completed filming most of his portions of the war drama before the lockdown was announced. Co-producer Bhushan Kumar remained unavailable for comment.



Still from Bhuj

Raring to go at 61, Sanjay Dutt was to foray into regional cinema with KGF: Chapter 2. The makers had shared his first look from the film on his birthday on July 29. Karthik Gowda, creative executive producer, reveals that the unit is slated to resume work on August 20. "Of the 25-day shoot, Sanjay has only two days' work remaining. It is an extension shoot, so [his unavailability] shouldn't be a problem. I have spoken to him and wish he comes back as soon as possible," he says.



Still from Shamshera

Meanwhile, the actor's long-in-the-making Torbaaz is set to enjoy a digital premiere on Netflix. Producer Rahul Mittra, who has developed a deep bond with him while collaborating on the drama, says his best wishes are with Dutt. "Torbaaz is a project that Sanju is very proud of, but I am not thinking about the film at this point. This is the time to pray for his good health. As a friend, it pains me to see so much speculation surrounding his health. I urge everyone to exercise restraint."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news