KGF Chapter 2: On Sanjay Dutt's birthday, here comes his first look as Adheera

Sanjay Dutt aka Baba as he's fondly and affectionately addressed by his fans, is celebrating his birthday today on July 29. And on this special occasion, to fill some excitement in his fans, the actor shared his first look from KGF: Chapter 2.

The first one ended on a cliffhanger that promised that the story will continue before it culminates forever. Dutt plays the antagonist Adheera, and his character is inspired by the brutal ways of the Vikings. Taking to his Instagram account, the actor said how this film is special and how he couldn't have asked for a better gift.

Have a look right here:

Seeing his look, daughter Trishala Dutt commented- "Happy Birthday Daddy I love you!" (sic) Ronit Bose Roy wrote- "Amazing," (sic) and this was followed by the thumbs up emojis.

For the uninitiated, the first chapter ended with Yash's Rocky killing his rival Garuda, who controlled the gold mines of Kolar with slavery and savagery. With a turn of events, Adheera had promised that he won't try to take over the gold mines as long as Garuda was alive. In the second part of KGF, we will see Adheera and Rocky engaging in a power struggle over the gold mines- as it hints, brutally.

Mounted on a large scale, KGF 2 has the stellar cast of 'Rocking superstar' Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon amongst the others. The social media is abuzz as the fans are loving Adheera's look.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and directed by Prashant Neel, KGF2 is brought by celebrated names including Excel Entertainment and is a multilingual venture- to be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Dutt has been acting in films for over four decades now. Making his Bollywood debut with his father Sunil Dutt's Rocky in 1981, he went on to do films like Naam, Kabza, Saajan, Khalnayak, Vaastav, Kaante, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Dus, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Dhamaal, All the Best, Agneepath, and Son of Sardaar.

He has clearly been enjoying his turn as the antagonist in multiple films. After Panipat and KGF, he also happens to be the villain in Shamshera opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar.

