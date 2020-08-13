Chemotherapy is the only line of treatment, it's stage 4, says a source on Sanjay Dutt's lung cancer

On August 11, Sanjay Dutt tweeted "I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!" Ever since then, his fans and well-wishers have been praying for the actor's health. A lot of speculations were put to rest when a film critic tweeted that the actor has lung cancer.

In an interview with ETimes, a few sources revealed some details about Sanjay Dutt, his health, and also about his next plan of action.

Speaking about how Sanjay Dutt came to know something was wrong with his health, the source said, "Sanjay was accompanied by his sister Priya Dutt and a friend. Upon reaching the hospital, it was detected that air entry was not happening from his right lung. A CT scan further revealed that there was fluid accumulation in his right lung (pleural effusion) accompanied by two lesions, one on each lung."

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh's message to Sanjay Dutt: I know the pain, but I know you are strong and will see this through

The source further added, "Sanjay was told that it could be a bacterial infection, tuberculosis, an adverse effect of strenuous exercise wherein he might have hurt himself, or cancer. The fluid was removed, the volume was as high as 1.5 litres. A 2-day hospitalisation followed. Sanju kept asking a lot of questions especially when he was told that the extracted fluid was about to be sent for detailed diagnosis."

After knowing the details, ET also reached another source who shared, "The actor was then told that he would have to undergo a PET scan. And just as the PET scan was nearing completion (on August 10, Monday), the histopathology department had found that the fluid had cancer cells. The PET scan also confirmed cancer. A counselling session was immediately held and Sanjay was told about his ailment."

The source concluded, "Thereafter, Sanjay was sent to an oncologist who gave him a detailed explanation of the Plan Of Action. He was given the option to go wherever he wants just in case he wants to get it treated abroad. Chemotherapy is the only line of treatment, no surgery can be done at this juncture in this case. It's Stage 4 and depending on the medicines, the treatment (chemotherapy) will be broken down into a certain number of cycles."

We wish him strength for a speedy recovery!

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt to fly to US for his treatment?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news