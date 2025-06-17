On June 8, locals informed Godfrey Pimenta, an advocate, trustee of the Watchdog Foundation and an advisor to the Gorai Villagers Welfare Association, who brought the matter to the attention of the BMC commissioner on June 9. The following day, repair work on the 1 km stretch of the road began

Villagers stand next to the dug-up concrete road that was completed less than a month ago. Pic/By Special Arrangement

Listen to this article Gorai: Freshly built road cracks open; residents protest poor work x 00:00

Cracks that emerged on the Boscowadi Road in Babanpada, Gorai, barely a month after completion, are now being fixed after villagers raised their voices against the substandard work undertaken by the contractor. The road, approximately a kilometre long, was built between October 1, 2024, and May 25, 2025.

On June 8, locals informed Godfrey Pimenta, an advocate, trustee of the Watchdog Foundation and an advisor to the Gorai Villagers Welfare Association, who brought the matter to the attention of the BMC commissioner on June 9. The following day, repair work on the 1 km stretch of the road began.

Pimenta said, “This is what happens when residents come together and raise their voices. The road was repaired because people stood up for what they pay taxes for. Roads are supposed to last for 20 to 25 years. Cracks showing up in one month are unacceptable.” “Cracks had appeared at multiple spots. Some have already been attended to, while in other cases, the portion of road with cracks has been dug up to re-lay new concrete,” he added.



Cracks that had appeared on a concrete road; the same stretch, which was relaid after the villagers raised their voices. Pics/By Special Arrangement

The members of the community claimed the use of substandard materials and poor construction practices. Rossi D’Souza, sarpanch of the Gorai Gaothan Panchayat, stated that it was mainly due to insufficient curing time because of heavy traffic as a technical reason behind the cracks.

“If the materials used were high-quality, there would be no cracks so soon. The road is supposed to last for years, not deteriorate in weeks. Action against the contractor will set an example,” said Switsy Henriques, president of the Gorai Villagers Welfare Association.

“Even with a five-year repair warranty, early damage like this shows a deeper issue. Action against the contractor will set an example,” she added. Calls and messages to BMC officials seeking an answer as to why the contractor wasn’t held responsible went unanswered.