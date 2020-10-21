Sanjay Dutt on cancer: Happy to come out victorious from this battle

A few months back, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer and this news left his fans concerned about the actor. The good news is that the actor has recovered and taken to his Instagram account to share the happy news with everyone.

He wrote - "The last few weeks were a very difficult time for my family and me. But as they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids' birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can-the health and well-being of our family. [sic]"

Take a look at the emotional note he penned right here:

Just last week, Sanjay Dutt had visited a popular salon in Mumbai. He recorded a video of him reaching out to his fans and reassuring them that he will be better soon. In one of the videos shared on celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim's Instagram page, Dutt can be heard saying, "Hi, this is Sanjay Dutt. Good to be back in the salon. Got a haircut. If you see this, this is a recent scar in my life, but I will beat it. I will be out of this cancer soon."

Sanjay Dutt looked in better health than his recent public appearances, and the actor looked excited to be having a new haircut. He also seemed to be in good spirits as he jokingly called himself Hakim's 'guinea pig', as the hairstylist has always tried out his new hairstyles on Dutt.

The actor has a lot of films lined up that include the likes of Bhuj: The Pride of India, Shamshera, KGF: Chapter 2, Prithviraj, and Torbaaz.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Fight To The Finish! Sanjay Dutt To Head To Hyderabad In November To Wrap Up KGF: Chapter 2

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news