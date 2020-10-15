Watch Video: Sanjay Dutt gets a haircut from Aalim Hakim, says, 'will be out of this cancer soon'

In August this year, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer, and has been undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. All of Dutt's friends, fans and well-wishers around the world have been praying for the actor to beat his cancer and get better soon. Now, in what may come as a ray of hope for his countless fans, Sanjay Dutt has spoken about how he's already back at work and is hoping to come of this difficult phase soon.

The Sadak 2 actor recently visited celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim's salon in Mumbai to get a haircut. While there, he recorded a video of him reaching out to his fans and reassuring them that he will be better soon. In one of the videos shared on Hakim's Instagram page, Dutt can be heard saying, "Hi, this is Sanjay Dutt. Good to be back in the salon. Got a haircut. If you see this, this is a recent scar in my life, but I will beat it. I will be out of this cancer soon."

Take a look at the video below:

Sanjay Dutt sure looks in better health than his recent public appearance show, and the actor looks excited to be having a new haircut. He also looks to be in good spirits as he jokingly calls himself Hakim's 'guinea pig', as the hairstylist tends to try out his new hairstyles on Dutt.

Sanjay Dutt also reveals that he's growing his beard for KGF: Chapter 2, which features him as the antagonist Adheera. Dutt has also started dubbing for Shamshera, and says that it's good to be back and good to be working again.

Another video shared on Hakim's Insta page shows the transformation that Sanjay Dutt went through at the salon.

Here's hoping that Sanjay Dutt remains in good health and makes a fabulous comeback on the big screen! The actor has as many as five films in the pipeline, namely Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, KGF: Chapter 2, Prithviraj, and Torbaaz.

Also read: Sanjay Dutt Looks Frail In This Picture; Fans Express Concern Over His Health

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news